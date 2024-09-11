Saint Lucia Kings Vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Live Streaming, Caribbean Premier League 2024: When, Where To Watch

Saint Lucia Kings will face St Kitts & Nevis Patriots in match number 14 of the Caribbean Premier League 2024 on September 13, Friday at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground. (More Cricket News)
Both teams are currently at the bottom of the standings, with the St Lucia Kings and the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots holding 4 and 2 points, respectively. The St Lucia Kings have played four matches, winning two and losing two. In contrast, the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots have played six matches, securing only one win and losing the other five.
In their previous match, the Lucia Kings lost to the Trinbago Knight Riders by 4 wickets, with 5 balls remaining. Meanwhile, the Nevis Patriots fell short against the Antigua & Barbuda Falcons, losing by 2 wickets with just 2 balls to spare.
Saint Lucia Kings Vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, Caribbean Premier League 2024: Live Streaming Details
When is Saint Lucia Kings Vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, Caribbean Premier League 2024 match
The Barbados Royals Vs Antigua & Barbuda Falcons, Caribbean Premier League 2024 match will be played on Thursday, September 13 at 4:30am India time at Daren Sammy Cricket Ground.
Where to watch Saint Lucia Kings Vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, Caribbean Premier League 2024 match?
The Saint Lucia Kings Vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, Caribbean Premier League 2024 match match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network in India. It will be available for live streaming on the FanCode app and website in India.
Saint Lucia Kings
Faf du Plessis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Aaron Jones, Akeem Auguste, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad, Matthew Forde, McKenny Clarke, Roston Chase, David Wiese, Khari Campbell, Shadrack Descarte, Khary Pierre, Mikkel Govia, Johann Jeremiah, Heinrich Klaasen, Johnson Charles
St Kitts & Nevis Patriots
Rilee Rossouw, Evin Lewis, Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Fletcher, Tristan Stubbs, Mikyle Louis, Anrich Nortje, Veerasammy Permaul, Ashmead Nedd, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kyle Mayers, Sikandar Raza, Odean Smith, Dominic Drakes, Johann Layne, Ryan John, Joshua da Silva