RCB Vs UPW, WPL 2026: Grace Harris Shines In Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Thumping Win
Royal Challengers Bengaluru registered a comprehensive nine-wicket victory over UP Warriorz in their Women's Premier League match in Navi Mumbai on Monday (January 12, 2026). Grace Harris led the way with a brutal 40-ball 85, while skipper Smriti Mandhana chipped in with an unbeaten 32-ball 47 as RCB completed a chase of 144 in just 12.1 overs. Asked to bat first, UP Warriorz recovered from a disastrous 50 for five to post 143 in the allotted 20 overs, with all-rounders Deepti Sharma (45 off 35 balls) and Deandra Dottin (40 off 37 balls) pulling off a fine rescue act. Harris then smashed the fastest fifty of the season, racing to the landmark in just 22 balls before finishing with a scintillating knock that was studded with 10 fours and five sixes.
