RCB Vs UPW, WPL 2026: Grace Harris Shines In Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Thumping Win

Royal Challengers Bengaluru registered a comprehensive nine-wicket victory over UP Warriorz in their Women's Premier League match in Navi Mumbai on Monday (January 12, 2026). Grace Harris led the way with a brutal 40-ball 85, while skipper Smriti Mandhana chipped in with an unbeaten 32-ball 47 as RCB completed a chase of 144 in just 12.1 overs. Asked to bat first, UP Warriorz recovered from a disastrous 50 for five to post 143 in the allotted 20 overs, with all-rounders Deepti Sharma (45 off 35 balls) and Deandra Dottin (40 off 37 balls) pulling off a fine rescue act. Harris then smashed the fastest fifty of the season, racing to the landmark in just 22 balls before finishing with a scintillating knock that was studded with 10 fours and five sixes.

WPL 2026: RCB vs UPW
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Smriti Mandhana, right, and Richa Ghosh, left, being congratulated by UP Warriorz's Phoebe Litchfield after winning the Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and UP Warriorz, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
WPL 2026: UPW vs RCB
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Grace Harris plays a shot during a Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and UP Warriorz, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
WPL 2026: UPW Women vs RCB Women Shikha Pandey
UP Warriorz's Shikha Pandey after taking the wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Grace Harris during a Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and UP Warriorz, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
Women's Premier League: RCB vs UPW
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Smriti Mandhana during a Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and UP Warriorz, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
Women's Premier League: UPW vs RCB
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Grace Harris celebrates her half century during a Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and UP Warriorz, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
Women's Premier League: UPW Women vs RCB Women
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Smriti Mandhana, right, and Grace Harris during a Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and UP Warriorz, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
Women's Premier League: RCB Women vs UPW Women
UP Warriorz's Deandra Dottin ducks a delivery during a Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and UP Warriorz, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
Women's Premier League 2026: RCB vs UPW
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Nadine de Klerk celebrates after the wicket of UP Warriorz's Kiran Navgire during a Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and UP Warriorz, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
Women's Premier League 2026: UPW vs RCB
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Smriti Mandhana and Shreyanka Patil with teammate celebrate after the wicket of UP Warriorz's Phoebe Litchfield during a Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and UP Warriorz, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
Women's Premier League 2026: UPW Women vs RCB Women
UP Warriorz's Phoebe Litchfield during a Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and UP Warriorz, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
Women's Premier League 2026: RCB Women vs UPW Women
UP Warriorz's captain Meg Lanning plays a shot during a Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and UP Warriorz, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. Follow our comprehensive coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2026 news, IND vs NZ ODI & T20I schedule, squad, and detailed batting & bowling statistics. You can also stay updated with Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 news, schedule, teams & squads, WPL points table 2026, top run-scorers and wicket-takers..

