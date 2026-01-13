RCB Vs UPW, WPL 2026: Grace Harris Shines In Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Thumping Win

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Smriti Mandhana, right, and Richa Ghosh, left, being congratulated by UP Warriorz's Phoebe Litchfield after winning the Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and UP Warriorz, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

1/10 Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Grace Harris plays a shot during a Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and UP Warriorz, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil





2/10 UP Warriorz's Shikha Pandey after taking the wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Grace Harris during a Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and UP Warriorz, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil





3/10 Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Smriti Mandhana during a Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and UP Warriorz, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil





4/10 Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Grace Harris celebrates her half century during a Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and UP Warriorz, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil





5/10 Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Smriti Mandhana, right, and Grace Harris during a Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and UP Warriorz, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil





6/10 UP Warriorz's Deandra Dottin ducks a delivery during a Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and UP Warriorz, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil





7/10 Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Nadine de Klerk celebrates after the wicket of UP Warriorz's Kiran Navgire during a Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and UP Warriorz, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil





8/10 Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Smriti Mandhana and Shreyanka Patil with teammate celebrate after the wicket of UP Warriorz's Phoebe Litchfield during a Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and UP Warriorz, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil





9/10 UP Warriorz's Phoebe Litchfield during a Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and UP Warriorz, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil





10/10 UP Warriorz's captain Meg Lanning plays a shot during a Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and UP Warriorz, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil





