Norway set to begin their Women's Continental Cup 2025 campaign today
Romania are currently in fine form and are placed 2nd in the points table below Turkiye
Match set to start from 5:45PM (IST) onwards
The Norwegian Women's team will begin their Women's Continental Cup 2025 campaign today with a clash against an in-form Romanian side, which is currently placed 2nd in the points table.
Romania kicked off their campaign on October 9 with a 5-run victory against Austria before enduring a tough 6-wicket loss against table toppers Turkiye. They made amends in their next match against Bulgaria yesterday to register a thumping 115-run victory.
Later today, the Romanians will face Norway, who last played a competitive T20I match back in April 2025. The match will take place at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County.
Romania Vs Norway, Women's Continental Cup 2025: Live Streaming
When to watch Romania Vs Norway, Women's Continental Cup 2025?
The Women's Continental Cup 2025 match between Romania and Norway will be played on Saturday, October 11 from 5:45PM (IST) onwards.
Where to watch Romania Vs Norway, Women's Continental Cup 2025?
One can watch the live streaming of the Women's Continental Cup 2025 on Styx Sports.
Romania Vs Norway, Women's Continental Cup 2025: Squads
Norway Women's Squad: Ayesha Hasan, Anushka Saurabh Gorad(w), Ramya Immadi, Bijeyata Kumari, Lopamudra Sahoo, Mirab Razwan(c), Paridhi Agrawal, Prachi Kumari, Vidya Viyala, Alina Aslam, Purvi Kumari, Lizzie Stanfergin, Mirab Sajjad, Archana Vishwakarma
Romania Women's Squad: Niroshi Kuruppu, Rebecca Layla Blake(c), Maya Kearvell, Chirila Jennifer Ana, Iuliana Muntean, Ishini Palliya, Miruna Gabriela Ionita, Cristina Cirlig, Alina Lupascu, Daria Tanase, Madalina Marin(w), Arumadura Dineshi, Ashani Muthugal, Clara Popa, Cristiana Sanda, Grigore Nicola