Romania Vs Austria Live Streaming, Women's Continental Cup 2025: When And Where To Watch

Romania face Austria in the opening clash of Women’s Continental Cup 2025 at Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County, Romania
Romania and Austria will compete in a round-robin format along with Turkey, Bulgaria, and Norway, with ten matches scheduled in the tournament
Live streaming details for the match are not available yet
The Women’s Continental Cup 2025 kicks off with Romania taking on Austria on Thursday, 9 October, at Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground. Get toss update right here.
The Women’s Continental Cricket Cup 2025 brings back top-level women’s cricket to Eastern Europe, with all matches set to be held at the picturesque Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Ilfov County, Romania.
The tournament will see the hosts, Romania Women, competing against Austria, Turkey, Bulgaria, and Norway Women in a round-robin format featuring ten matches.
Romania Vs Austria, Women's Continental Cup 2025: Live Streaming
When to watch Romania vs Austria, Women's Continental Cup 2025?
The Romania vs Austria, Women's Continental Cup 2025 will be played on Thursday, 9 October at 12:30 pm IST.
Where to watch Romania vs Austria, Women's Continental Cup 2025?
In previous editions, live streaming was available on FanCode, while details for this season’s coverage are expected to be announced soon.
Romania Vs Austria, Women's Continental Cup 2025: Squads
Austria Women Squad: Andrea Mae Zepeda, Hannah Parker, Priya Sabu(c), Mallika Mahadewa, Sheetal Bhardwaj, Hadia Siddiqui, Harjivan Bhullar, Anisha Nookala(w), Ashi Chopla, Rezarta Avdylaj, Emma Kirkman, Pravitha Ganesan, Vera Poglitsch
Romania Women Squad: Stefania Tudorache, Rebecca Layla Blake(c), Chirila Jennifer Ana, Madalina Marin(w), Iuliana Muntean, Arumadura Dineshi, Ashani Muthugal, Clara Popa, Cristiana Sanda, Cristina Cirlig, Grigore Nicola, Madalina Chereches, Sorina Moise, Raducu Andreea, Crina Hotescu, Florentina Radu