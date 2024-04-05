Rajasthan Royals Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, IPL 2024: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For

Riyan Parag's unbeaten 84 against Delhi Capitals has made his side's assistant coach Shane Bond liken him to MI's Suryakumar Yadav. Parag has been a sensation for the RR side this season and if this form continues, the Royals are well in with a chance of claiming their first IPL trophy since the inaugural season in 2008. Parag will hope that the tall, lanky Reece Topley does not trouble him but if the latter does, RCB could be in a chance of clinching only their second win of the season.