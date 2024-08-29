Radha Yadav Rescued By NDRF Amid Gujarat Rains, India Cricketer Shares Harrowing Experience

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescued India cricketer Radha Yadav amid Gujarat floods. (More Cricket News)
Several cities in Gujarat, including Vadodara, faced flood-like situations following heavy rains in the past few days.
On Wednesday, August 28, the Indian women's cricket team spinner took to social media to share her harrowing experience.
"We are stuck in a very bad situation. Thank you so much #NDRF for rescuing us,” the 24-year-old wrote on her Instagram story.
Gujarat experienced torrential rain, leading to the loss of more than 19 lives.
Over 17,800 people have been evacuated from flood-affected places as the state continues to see heavy rainfall for the fourth consecutive day, according to several officials.
Coming to the cricketing front, India will kick-start their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup campaign against New Zealand on October 4 in Dubai.
The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will then take on arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday, October 6 at the same venue.
India will take on Sri Lanka, and Australia in their remaining two fixtures of the group stage.
Radha Yadav will be a vital part in India’s T20 World Cup ambitions with the surface assisting spin in the sub-continent.
She has featured in 80 T20Is for the national side, and has picked up 90 wickets at an average of 19.62 and an economy of 6.55.