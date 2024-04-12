Match 27 of Indian Premier League 2024 pits Rajasthan Royals against Punjab Kings in Mullanpur on Saturday (April 13) evening. PBKS are currently placed eighth (before the Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals game) in the points table with three losses, while RR are on top with four wins and a net run rate of 0.871. (Preview | Key Battles | Full IPL Coverage)
The Sanju Samson-led RR faced a three-wicket defeat at the hands of Gujarat Titans in their previous game. It was their first loss in IPL 2024. Nevertheless, RR have stayed on top of the league.
On the other hand, PBKS are languishing in eighth place after a narrow two-run loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad. Batting first, Pat Cummins and Co notched up a total of 182/9 against Punjab in Mullanpur, and restricted them to 180/6 in the second innings.
Head-To-Head Record
The two teams have met 26 times in IPL so far, with RR holding a 15-11 lead over PBKS. In the last five clashes too, Rajasthan enjoy a 3-2 win record. The most recent match-up was in IPL 2023, where the Royals had beaten the Kings by four wickets.
Live Streaming Details Of PBKS Vs RR, Match 27 in IPL 2024
When will the PBKS vs RR, IPL 2024 match be played?
The 27th match of IPL 2024 will be played in Mullanpur on Saturday, April 13 at 7:30 pm IST.
Where to watch the PBKS vs RR, IPL 2024 match on TV?
In India, the match will be telecast live on Star Sports TV channels. In Australia, the Fox Cricket channel will broadcast the match live and the live streaming of IPL 2024 matches will be done by Kayo Sports.
Where to watch the match online in India?
The live streaming of the match will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.
Where to watch the match in Pakistan?
In Pakistan, live streaming of the match will be available on the Tapmad TV app and website. It will also be available to stream on Yupp TV.
Where to watch the match in Bangladesh?
In Bangladesh, the match can be live-streamed on Gazi TV.
Where to watch the match in Sri Lanka and Nepal?
The match will be live-streamed on Yupp TV in Sri Lanka and Nepal.
Squads
Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajan, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw.
Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq, Nandre Burger, Tanush Kotian, Keshav Maharaj.