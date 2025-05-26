Punjab Kings Vs Mumbai Indians Highlights, IPL 2025: PBKS Drub MI To Seal Top Two Finish

What a start to the Punjab chase. The 23-year-old Priyansh Arya nonchalantly lofts Trent Boult over covers for a boundary off the very first ball. The experienced Kiwi seamer bounces back well with aerial movement and tight lengths with the next few deliveries, but the youngster finds the fence again off the last ball of the over. This shot is not as assured could well have gone to hand, but it doesn't and flies between point and cover point instead. We could be in for a fun second innings.