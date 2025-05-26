Punjab Kings Vs Mumbai Indians Highlights, IPL 2025: PBKS Drub MI To Seal Top Two Finish

Punjab Kings Vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Score
Good evening and welcome to the live coverage of the all-important Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians clash that is taking place at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
Punjab Kings Vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Score: Top 2 Scenarios
The winner of this games will be confirmed a top-two finish while the loser will finish either third or fourth.
The other spot for top two will be confirmed after tomorrow's clash where RCB play LSG. If RCB win, they will join the winner of today's encounter in top 2. If RCB lose, GT will get the remaining spot.
Punjab Kings Vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Score: Injury Scare
In a big blow to the Punjab Kings, Yuzvendra Chahal is unlikely to feature in tonight's encounter. He is recovering from an injury and PBKS are not willing to take chance with him. The team expects the leg-spinner to be fit for the play-offs.
Punjab Kings Vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Score: Toss
Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and decided to bowl first against Mumbai Indians in the all-important clash between the two sides in the Indian Premier League 2025 on Monday.
Punjab Kings Vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Score: Starting XIs
Punjab Kings Playing XI: Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Kyle Jamieson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh
Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
Punjab Kings Vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Score: Impact Subs
Punjab Kings Impact Subs: Prabhsimran Singh, Praveen Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Xavier Bartlet, Musheer Khan
Mumbai Indians Impact Subs: Karn Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar, Satyanarayana Raju
Punjab Kings Vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Score: Ball One
Ryan Rickelton and Rohit Sharma are out in the middle. Arshdeep Singh with the new ball for Punjab Kings.
Punjab Kings Vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Score: MI 8/0 (1)
Interesting first over of the match. Ryan Rickelton played the whole over but did not look in control for the majority of it and still got eight runs including a boundary. Arshdeep got some swing there and trouble Rickelton.
Kyle Jamieson to bowl the second over.
Punjab Kings Vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Score: MI 23/0 (3)
A slow start for MI so far as the ball is swinging a little bit. Rohit Sharma has played seven balls and scored only five while Rickelton is still going good at 16 off 11. Good start from PBKS bowling so far. Arshdeep, Jamieson and Jansen all have troubled MI openers.
Punjab Kings Vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Score: MI 52/1 (6)
A very good over from Marco Jansen to end the powerplay. He gives seven runs and takes the wicket of Rickelton. Suryakumar is the new man in and he has joined former MI captain Rohit Sharma. A shared powerplay for both sides so far you would say. No one has really taken a headstart.
Punjab Kings Vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Score: MI 83/2 (10)
Harpreet Brar strikes again and he has dismissed Rohit Sharma. A poor outing for Rohit who goes back for 24 off 21. Brar now has a wicket in every game he has played. PBKS are not letting MI run away with the game here. Very good effort from them in the field and with the ball.
Punjab Kings Vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Score: MI 131/4 (15)
Whenever MI have tried to go hard they have lost a wicket and that has meant PBKS have remained in the game throughout. They have fielded well with some great stops and good catches. Last five overs remain now. Can MI touch 200? Hardik and Suryakumar now in the middle with Naman Dhir yet to come.
Punjab Kings Vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Score: Video
Punjab Kings Vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Score: MI 184/7 (20)
Innings Break!
A superb last over from Arshdeep Singh. Just three runs off the final over and he gets a couple of wickets as well. A brilliant end for PBKS but MI have posted a good enough total. Suryakumar goes back lbw off the final ball for a well-paced 57. Both teams will be happy with what they have done in the first half.
Punjab Kings Vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Score: PBKS Chase Begins
What a start to the Punjab chase. The 23-year-old Priyansh Arya nonchalantly lofts Trent Boult over covers for a boundary off the very first ball. The experienced Kiwi seamer bounces back well with aerial movement and tight lengths with the next few deliveries, but the youngster finds the fence again off the last ball of the over. This shot is not as assured could well have gone to hand, but it doesn't and flies between point and cover point instead. We could be in for a fun second innings.
PBKS: 10/0 (1 over)
Punjab Kings Vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Score: PBKS 47/1 (6)
PBKS lose Prabhsimran Singh but they are still off to a decent start thanks to Priyansh Arya who has raced to 12-ball 24 without much risk. Both sides still very much in the game. The required run rate is nearing 10 but PBKS have a lot of batting still left. Interesting game ahead. Arya is with Josh Inglis at the crease. MI have three overs of Bumrah still remaining who gave away just a single run in his only over and took the wicket of Prabhsimran.
Punjab Kings Vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Score: PBKS 89/1 (10)
PBKS have put themselves in a great position in this game and MI are definitely under pressure. Josh Inglis has taken the charge after the end of the powerplay and he has really forced Hardik Pandya and the MI management to think hard. Arya is also batting well and if MI do not get a wicket quickly, this game would move away from them at a fast pace.
Punjab Kings Vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Score: PBKS 143/1 (14)
The partnership between Josh Inglis and Priyansh Arya has almost killed the game. 42 needed in 36 balls now and PBKS would think they have pocketed this game and thus confirmed a top two spot for themselves. This has been scintillating effort from Inglis and Arya. 109 added off just 59 balls and MI have absolutely no answers. Exceptional batting.
Punjab Kings Vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Score: PBKS 165/2 (17)
Punjab Kings have lost Priyansh Arya but that has not stopped them from continuing with their march towards an easy win. Just 20 off 18 needed and Iyer is there with Inglis. An easy win loading most probably but weirder things have happened in this game.
Punjab Kings Vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Score, IPL 2025
Shreyas Iyer smashes the winning six and Punjab Kings claim the victory by seven wickets in hand. A thumping victory against a very strong MI side. Josh Inglis and Priyansh Arya were brilliant with bat and killed the chase with their brilliant fifties before Iyer applied the finishing touches.
Punjab Kings Vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Score, IPL 2025
Top two confirmed for PBKS!
MI will now stay fourth in the table and play the eliminator against one of RCB or GT.
Punjab Kings Vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Score, IPL 2025
PBKS thrash MI and they have now confirmed a top two finish, so they get to chances to get into final. A brilliant outing for the Kings. Bowlers did well with Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak and Marco Jansen all taking two wickets each. Some good death bowling from PBKS stopped MI at 184/7 and then it was a combined show from Josh Inglis and Priyansh Arya who both scored fifties at a brilliant strike rate and killed the game. Jasprit Bumrah and Mitchell Santner tried hard but it was not enough as PBKS crossed the target with nine balls left.
Punjab Kings Vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Score, IPL 2025
MI 184/7 (20)
PBKS 187/3 (18.3)
Punjab Kings won by 7 wkts
Tomorrow In IPL 2025
Royal Challengers Bengaluru play Lucknow Super Giants in the last league stage game of the season. If RCB win they will face PBKS in the Qualifier 1. If RCB lose, GT will take on PBKS in the Qualifier 1. Big game coming up then.
Thank You
That will be it for tonight. A brilliant night for Punjab Kings and not so much for Mumbai Indians. We will be back tomorrow. Thank you for being with us tonight.