Papua New Guinea and Uganda will have the task of getting off the mark in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 when the two teams take on each other in match 9 of the competition on Wednesday (Thursday IST) in Guyana. (Full Coverage | Cricket News)
PNG gave a good account of themselves as they stretched West Indies till the penultimate over but ultimately lost by 5 wickets.
Uganda, playing their first match at any ICC World Cup, were completely blown away by Afghanistan as they were bowled out for just 58 and lost the match by 125 runs.
Who will win in the PNG vs Uganda, match 9 of ICC T20 World Cup 2024? What will be the weather like? How will the pitch play? Know it all here.
PNG Vs Uganda Head To Head
The two teams have met just once in T20Is in 2022 at the T20 World Cup Qualifiers. PNG had chased down a target of 161 in just 16 overs to win the match.
PNG Vs Uganda Squads
Papua New Guinea Squad: Tony Ura, Assad Vala(c), Lega Siaka, Sese Bau, Hiri Hiri, Charles Amini, Kiplin Doriga(w), Chad Soper, Alei Nao, Kabua Morea, John Kariko, Norman Vanua, Semo Kamea, Jack Gardner, Hila Vare
Uganda Squad: Ronak Patel, Simon Ssesazi(w), Roger Mukasa, Riazat Ali Shah, Dinesh Nakrani, Alpesh Ramjani, Robinson Obuya, Brian Masaba(c), Bilal Hassan, Cosmas Kyewuta, Henry Ssenyondo, Fred Achelam, Frank Nsubuga, Juma Miyagi, Kenneth Waiswa
PNG Vs Uganda Probable XI
Papua New Guinea: Tony Ura, Assad Vala (c), Lega Siaka, Sese Bau, Hiri Hiri, Charles Amini, Kiplin Doriga (wk), Chad Soper, Alei Nao, Kabua Morea, John Kariko
Uganda: Ronak Patel, Simon Ssesazi (wk), Roger Musaka, Riazat Ali Shah, Dinesh Nakrani, Alpesh Ramjani, Robinson Obuya, Biran Masaba (c), Bilal Hassan, Cosmas Kyewuta, Henry Ssenyondo.
PNG Vs Uganda Guyana Weather
The temperature will hover just below the 30 degree Celsius mark and it will remain cloudy. Chances of rain are just 7% around the match time.
PNG Vs Uganda Pitch Report
Expect another middling score as the two games so far at this venue have both seen tough batting tracks. The spinners will come into play and with both teams not possessing big hitters, totals will be in limit.