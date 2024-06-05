Cricket

PNG Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 8 Prediction: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch - All You Need To Know

Who will win in the PNG vs Uganda, match 9 of ICC T20 World Cup 2024? What will be the weather like? How will the pitch play? Know it all here

PNG Cricket Team. Photo: X/@ICC
Papua New Guinea and Uganda will have the task of getting off the mark in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 when the two teams take on each other in match 9 of the competition on Wednesday (Thursday IST) in Guyana. (Full Coverage | Cricket News)

PNG gave a good account of themselves as they stretched West Indies till the penultimate over but ultimately lost by 5 wickets.

Uganda, playing their first match at any ICC World Cup, were completely blown away by Afghanistan as they were bowled out for just 58 and lost the match by 125 runs.

Who will win in the PNG vs Uganda, match 9 of ICC T20 World Cup 2024? What will be the weather like? How will the pitch play? Know it all here.

Team Uganda. - X/@ICC
PNG Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup Match 9: Three Key Battles To Look Out For

BY Gaurav Thakur

PNG Vs Uganda Head To Head

The two teams have met just once in T20Is in 2022 at the T20 World Cup Qualifiers. PNG had chased down a target of 161 in just 16 overs to win the match.

PNG Vs Uganda Squads

Papua New Guinea Squad: Tony Ura, Assad Vala(c), Lega Siaka, Sese Bau, Hiri Hiri, Charles Amini, Kiplin Doriga(w), Chad Soper, Alei Nao, Kabua Morea, John Kariko, Norman Vanua, Semo Kamea, Jack Gardner, Hila Vare

Uganda Squad: Ronak Patel, Simon Ssesazi(w), Roger Mukasa, Riazat Ali Shah, Dinesh Nakrani, Alpesh Ramjani, Robinson Obuya, Brian Masaba(c), Bilal Hassan, Cosmas Kyewuta, Henry Ssenyondo, Fred Achelam, Frank Nsubuga, Juma Miyagi, Kenneth Waiswa

Papua New Guinea's Sese Bau is bowled by West Indies' Alzarri Joseph during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana, Sunday, June 2, 2024. - (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
Papua New Guinea Vs Uganda T20 World Cup 2024 Preview: Debutants UGA To Hunt For Victory Against PNG

BY PTI

PNG Vs Uganda Probable XI

Papua New Guinea: Tony Ura, Assad Vala (c), Lega Siaka, Sese Bau, Hiri Hiri, Charles Amini, Kiplin Doriga (wk), Chad Soper, Alei Nao, Kabua Morea, John Kariko

Uganda: Ronak Patel, Simon Ssesazi (wk), Roger Musaka, Riazat Ali Shah, Dinesh Nakrani, Alpesh Ramjani, Robinson Obuya, Biran Masaba (c), Bilal Hassan, Cosmas Kyewuta, Henry Ssenyondo.

PNG Vs Uganda Guyana Weather

The temperature will hover just below the 30 degree Celsius mark and it will remain cloudy. Chances of rain are just 7% around the match time.

PNG Vs Uganda Pitch Report

Expect another middling score as the two games so far at this venue have both seen tough batting tracks. The spinners will come into play and with both teams not possessing big hitters, totals will be in limit.

PNG Vs Uganda Prediction

PNG are clear favourites. Google predictor gives PNG 74% chances of winning.

