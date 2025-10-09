Papua New Guinea Vs Samoa Live Score, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: PNG Bat First

Papua New Guinea won the toss and elected to bat first in the sixth match of Group 3 at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025, held at Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman. Former New Zealand batter Ross Taylor headlines the Samoa squad as they take on a strong PNG side. Get full match updates, squad details, and live streaming info below Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

Papua New Guinea won the toss and elected to bat first in the sixth match of Group 3 at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025, held at Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman. Former New Zealand batter Ross Taylor headlines the Samoa squad as they take on a strong PNG side. Get full match updates, squad details, and live streaming info below Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa