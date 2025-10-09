Papua New Guinea Vs Samoa Live Score, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: PNG Bat First

Papua New Guinea won the toss and opted to bat first
Ross Taylor, former New Zealand international, plays for Samoa
Match to be streamed live on FanCode (India)
Papua New Guinea won the toss and elected to bat first in the sixth match of Group 3 at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025, held at Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman. Former New Zealand batter Ross Taylor headlines the Samoa squad as they take on a strong PNG side. Get full match updates, squad details, and live streaming info below.
Papua New Guinea Vs Samoa, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: Toss Update
Papua New Guinea have won the toss and elected to bat first.
Papua New Guinea Vs Samoa, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: Playing XIs
Samoa (Playing XI): Darius Visser, Sean Solia, Benjamin Mailata, Saumani Tiai, Ross Taylor, Fereti Sululoto, Caleb Jasmat(c), Samuel French(w), Solomon Nash, Ili Tugaga, Daniel Burgess
Papua New Guinea (Playing XI): Assad Vala(c), Sese Bau, Hila Vare(w), Patrick Nou, Boio Ray, Alei Nao, Kabua Morea, Damien Ravu, John Kariko, Gaudi Toka, Lega Siaka
Papua New Guinea Vs Samoa, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: Live Score, Ball-By-Ball Commentary
Papua New Guinea Vs Samoa, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: Live Streaming Info
The match between Papua New Guinea and Samoa will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. Stay tuned for ball-by-ball commentary, score updates, and highlights.
Papua New Guinea Vs Samoa, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: Squads
Samoa Squad: Sean Solia, Darius Visser, Samuel French(w), Ross Taylor, Caleb Jasmat(c), Solomon Nash, Saumani Tiai, Fereti Sululoto, Daniel Burgess, Ili Tugaga, Samson Sola, Douglas Finau, Noah Mead, Benjamin Mailata, Kurtis Hynam-Nyberg
Papua New Guinea Squad: Assad Vala(c), Lega Siaka, Sese Bau, Boio Ray, Hila Vare(w), Malcolm Aporo, Alei Nao, Gaudi Toka, Kabua Morea, John Kariko, Damien Ravu, Patrick Nou, Michael Charlie, Doko Rupa, Ainui Loi