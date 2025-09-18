Pakistan Vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: Afridi’s Late Cameo Sets Up Super 4 Clash With India – Data Debrief

Pakistan secured a 41-run win against the United Arab Emirates, led by Shaheen Afridi's performance, advancing to face India in the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Pakistan vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Shaheen Afridi
Shaheen Afridi in Pakistan's Asia Cup 2025 match against UAE.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Pakistan won by 41 runs against UAE in Asia Cup 2025

  • Shaheen Afridi named Player of the Match after late cameo

  • Pakistan's bowlers restricted UAE to 105 runs

  • Pakistan face India in Super Four after this victory

Pakistan set up a mouthwatering clash with India at the Asia Cup as they claimed a 41-run victory over the United Arab Emirates in their final group game.

Having threatened to pull out of the tournament altogether following a controversial end to their previous match with India and anger at match referee Andy Pycroft, Pakistan did go ahead with Wednesday's contest. 

They had to weather an impressive start from the tournament hosts, who put Pakistan under pressure with the ball. It took a crucial late cameo from Shaheen Afridi to rescue them from a precarious position with an unbeaten 29, as the UAE were set a target of 147 to win.

Junaid Siddique (4-18) claimed two wickets early in the powerplay for the UAE, bowling Saim Ayub out for a duck, before claiming Sahibzada Farhan for five. 

While Pakistan stabilised when Fakhar Zaman and Salman Ali Agha took to the crease, with the former putting on a half-century, Simranjeet Singh (3-26) and Siddique kept the Pakistani wickets falling, with the pair turning in a sensational display as the UAE eyed an upset. 

Yet after a solid start to their chase, as Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Waseem, and Muhammad Zohaib chipped in with a combined 35 runs, the UAE soon stuttered.

Pakistan's bowlers took charge, with Haris Rauf (2-19), Abrar Ahmed (2-13) and Player of the Match Afridi (2-16) taking two wickets each to skittle the opposition out for 105 and secure passage to the Super Four.

Related Content
Related Content

Data Debrief: Pakistan's big hitters

Pakistan have now won 17 of their 18 T20Is against current ICC associate nations, including each of the last five such games; the only time they failed to win such a game was against the United States of America in June 2024.

And in spite of off-field issues and that seven-wicket loss to India, Pakistan are in strong form with the bat in the shortest format. Their batters have plundered 167 sixes in T20Is this year, the most among all full member nations and third most overall in that period (Austria – 280, Bahrain – 175); on the other hand, UAE batters have hit just 93 sixes in the same time.

There was some joy for the UAE, though. Despite being dismissed for 14, captain Waseem has now amassed 509 runs in T20Is in 2025, becoming only the second batter, after Babar Azam (2018, 2021, 2022, 2024), to reach 500 runs in four separate calendar years. He has also now achieved the feat in four consecutive years.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs UAE, Asia Cup T20: Salman Agha Concerned About Middle-Order Ahead Of India Reprise

  2. Pakistan Vs UAE, Asia Cup: PAK Beat Hosts By 41 Runs, Set Up Super Fours Face-Off With India

  3. PAK Vs UAE, Asia Cup: Who Is Andy Pycroft? Check Reactions To Pakistan's Backtracking On Match Referee

  4. Pakistan Vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: Timeline, Fallout Of IND Vs PAK Handshake Controversy - Explained

  5. India Vs Australia, 2nd Women's ODI: IND-W Win By 102 Runs, Level Series 1-1

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

  2. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  3. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  4. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chiu-Wang Live Streaming, China Masters 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Clash

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Arif-Yap, China Masters 2025: Indian Pair Enter Last 16 With Straight-Game Win

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Julie Dawall Jakobsen, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Wins In Straight Games

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Duo Finish Runners-Up In BWF 500 Final

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shi Feng Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final: When, Where To Watch Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. A Confrontation Between the Institutional Foundations Of Democracy

  2. Day In Pics: September 17, 2025

  3. Hail Mary: Book Review Of Arundhati Roy's 'Mother Mary Comes To Me'

  4. Broken Tables, Splintered Promises: Youth Congress ‘Celebrates’ Modi B’Day In Its Own Way

  5. Centre’s Import Duty Waiver On Cotton Plunges Local Farmers Into Despair

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Jimmy Kimmel Taken Off Air Over Charlie Kirk Comments, ‘Kimmel Has Zero Talent’, Says Trump

  2. Trump Meets King Charles Amid 'Dump Trump' Chants On London Streets

  3. U.S. and China Agree on TikTok Ownership Framework Amid Trade Talks

  4. Trump Files $15 Billion Defamation Suit Against The New York Times

  5. Trump Issues Warning To Hamas Over Hostage Use

World News

  1. Israel Bombs Yemen’s Hodeidah Port As Houthi Rebels Launch Retaliatory Missiles

  2. Nepal Observes National Mourning Day for Gen Z Protest Victims

  3. Iran Hangs Babak Shahbazi Over Alleged Israel Ties

  4. The Heat Is On: Textile Exporters And Workers Await Government Action

  5. Tianjin Trifecta: Who Plays What Role In Changed India, China, Russia Relations?

Latest Stories

  1. NEET UG Round 2 Seat Allotment Declared; Admissions by September 25

  2. Rohan Kanawade Interview On Sabar Bonda| “Audiences Should See The Relationship As Any Other Love Story”

  3. PM Narendra Modi’s 75th Birthday: Indian and Global Leaders Send Greetings

  4. India Vs Australia Highlights, 2nd Women's ODI Updates: IND-W Level 3-Match Series With 102-Run Win

  5. Horoscope Today, September 17, 2025: What’s in Store for Aries, Libra, Sagittarius & More

  6. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th Birthday: What Investments And Visits Are Planned This Year

  7. Mahalaya 2025 - Date, Rituals, And Celebration Of The Auspicious Day

  8. Death Penalty Sought In Charlie Kirk Killing