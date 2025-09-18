Pakistan won by 41 runs against UAE in Asia Cup 2025
Shaheen Afridi named Player of the Match after late cameo
Pakistan's bowlers restricted UAE to 105 runs
Pakistan face India in Super Four after this victory
Pakistan set up a mouthwatering clash with India at the Asia Cup as they claimed a 41-run victory over the United Arab Emirates in their final group game.
Having threatened to pull out of the tournament altogether following a controversial end to their previous match with India and anger at match referee Andy Pycroft, Pakistan did go ahead with Wednesday's contest.
They had to weather an impressive start from the tournament hosts, who put Pakistan under pressure with the ball. It took a crucial late cameo from Shaheen Afridi to rescue them from a precarious position with an unbeaten 29, as the UAE were set a target of 147 to win.
Junaid Siddique (4-18) claimed two wickets early in the powerplay for the UAE, bowling Saim Ayub out for a duck, before claiming Sahibzada Farhan for five.
While Pakistan stabilised when Fakhar Zaman and Salman Ali Agha took to the crease, with the former putting on a half-century, Simranjeet Singh (3-26) and Siddique kept the Pakistani wickets falling, with the pair turning in a sensational display as the UAE eyed an upset.
Yet after a solid start to their chase, as Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Waseem, and Muhammad Zohaib chipped in with a combined 35 runs, the UAE soon stuttered.
Pakistan's bowlers took charge, with Haris Rauf (2-19), Abrar Ahmed (2-13) and Player of the Match Afridi (2-16) taking two wickets each to skittle the opposition out for 105 and secure passage to the Super Four.
Data Debrief: Pakistan's big hitters
Pakistan have now won 17 of their 18 T20Is against current ICC associate nations, including each of the last five such games; the only time they failed to win such a game was against the United States of America in June 2024.
And in spite of off-field issues and that seven-wicket loss to India, Pakistan are in strong form with the bat in the shortest format. Their batters have plundered 167 sixes in T20Is this year, the most among all full member nations and third most overall in that period (Austria – 280, Bahrain – 175); on the other hand, UAE batters have hit just 93 sixes in the same time.
There was some joy for the UAE, though. Despite being dismissed for 14, captain Waseem has now amassed 509 runs in T20Is in 2025, becoming only the second batter, after Babar Azam (2018, 2021, 2022, 2024), to reach 500 runs in four separate calendar years. He has also now achieved the feat in four consecutive years.