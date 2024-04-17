New Zealand's cricket squad is all set for their highly anticipated five-match T20 International series tour of Pakistan, with the opener scheduled for Thursday, April 18. (More Cricket News)
The BlackCaps arrived in the capital city on 14 April to play three T20Is at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on 18, 20 and 21 April. Following that, both sides will move to Lahore, where they will play the remaining two T20Is of the series on 25 and 27 April, respectively.
Imad Wasim and Mohammed Amir, who had earlier announced their retirements, are back on the national team for the Pakistan vs. New Zealand T20I series. Haris Rauf has missed a berth due to his injury which he incurred during the PSL 2024.
Michael Bracewell will lead the New Zealand team. New Zealand will be competing with a second-string squad. Several frontline players will likely be missing, including Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner and Lockie Ferguson, who are plying their trade in the Indian Premier League.
Pakistan Vs New Zealand T20I Head to Head
In T20 cricket, Pakistan boasts a stronger head-to-head record against New Zealand, clinching victory in 21 out of the 39 matches played between the two teams. New Zealand, on the other hand, has secured 17 wins, with one match ending in No Result.
Pakistan Vs New Zealand Series, 1st T20I Schedule and Venue
1st T20I: Thursday, 18 April 2024, starts at 8:00 PM IST at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
Where to watch Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I series live telecast in India?
Unfortunately, there will not be any live telecast on any channel of the Pakistan vs. New Zealand T20I series in India.
Where to watch Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I series live streaming in India?
Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I series will be streamed live in India on FanCode app.
Squads
Pakistan Team: Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Amir, Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir, Usman Khan, Zaman Khan
New Zealand Team: Michael Bracewell (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Dean Foxcroft, Ben Lister, Cole McConchie, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Will O’Rourke, Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi