Pakistan Vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Check Colombo’s Hourly Weather Update Today

Pakistan face Netherlands in ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on Saturday
Chances of rainfall in Colombo at the end of the PAK vs NED match
Sinhalese Sports Club has hosted two T20I matches so far
The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 kicks off on Saturday, with Pakistan taking on the Netherlands in a Group A fixture at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo. For Pakistan, this is a vital game if they want to add to their solitary T20 World Cup trophy that they won in 2009.
Having decided to boycott the group-stage fixture against India, the Green Shirts need to win all of their remaining matches to ensure a place in the Super 8s, and an opener against a less-fancied side will be the perfect place to start for Salman Ali Agha and co.
Pakistan finished as runners-up in the 2022 edition and will be heavy favourites in today’s match against a Netherlands side whose best finish in the tournament was reaching the Super 12 four years ago.
Pakistan vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Weather Forecast
There is a decent chance that fans might see rainfall during the closing stages of the Pakistan vs Netherlands match. The start of the game will have little chance of precipitation and a temperature hovering around 30°C. However, there’s a one-in-five chance of rainfall after noon.
Pakistan vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Pitch Report
The Sinhalese Sports Club has hosted just two T20Is so far, both taking place in 2010. None of the matches were high-scoring (the highest score was 176).
However, with the match taking place in the morning, dew will not come into play, so it will be interesting to see what the toss-winning captain decided to do.
Pakistan vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Squads
Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Salman Agha (c), Khawaja Nafay (wk), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Sahibzada Farhan, Usman Khan, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq.
Netherlands: Michael Levitt, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Zach Lion Cachet, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (wk) (c), Noah Croes, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein, Paul van Meekeren, Timm van der Gugten, Saqib Zulfiqar, Fred Klaassen.