PAK Vs ENG, 3rd Test Day 1: Pakistan In Slight Trouble After Smith Bails England Out With Gallant Fifty

Jamie Smith bailed out England with a gallant half-century against Pakistan's spin attack on an engineered dry pitch to start the decisive third test on Thursday. (More Cricket News)
England was on the ropes at 118-6 shortly after lunch until Smith's 89 revived them to 267 all out.
Skipper Shan Masood and Saud Shakeel, after overturning an on-field decision of a leg-side catch against him, was were both 16 not out.
Gus Atkinson, one of two changes England made to the side which lost the second test by 152 runs, claimed the only wicket on the day to fall to a pace bowler when he clean bowled Kamran Ghulam for 3.
Pakistan didn't use its only seam option, Aamer Jamal. This was only the second time in test history that a team didn't bowl a pacer in the first innings of a test match, according to ESPN.
The first time was in 1882 by Australia against England in Sydney.
Wicketkeeper Smith smashed six sixes and five boundaries and Atkinson hit five fours as they defied the all-spin attack.
Smith raised his half-century off 94 balls and accelerated against leg-spinner Zahid Mahmood before top-edging a slog sweep against Mahmood just before tea to miss out on second century in his ninth test.
Ali dismissed Atkinson, who offered a tame return catch.
Earlier, Khan and Ali bowled all 30 overs before lunch and suppressed the tourist's aggression after captain Ben Stokes won England's first toss in eight tests.
England stuttered to 110-5 in the first session after a good start by openers Ben Duckett (52) and Zak Crawley (29).
Duckett and Crawley raised a half-century stand inside the first dozen overs with sweeps and reverse sweeps.
But England lost five wickets in the next 13 overs.
Ali lured Crawley to drive on the offside but the ball flew to backward point, and Khan pinned Ollie Pope (3) and Joe Root (5) leg before wicket in consecutive overs.
Duckett was out in the same over he reached 50, lbw on the back foot to an Ali delivery which didn't rise above ankle height.
Harry Brook (5) dragged his sweep shot against Khan onto his stumps.
The pitch encouraged England to include Rehan Ahmed as a third specialist spinner beside Jack Leach and Shoaib Bashir.
Off-spinner Bashir gave England the first wicket when he trapped Abdullah Shafique leg before on the back foot and Saim Ayub fell into an England trap by giving a head-high catch to Root at short mid-wicket.
Pakistan retained the XI which ended an 11-test, three-year winless run at home