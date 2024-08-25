Cricket

PAK Vs BAN: Mehidy Hasan Stars As Bangladesh Earn Maiden Test Win Over Pakistan - Data Debrief

Bangladesh have an unassailable lead in the series after getting their first win against Pakistan, whose only hope now is to get a tie after their early collapse on Sunday

Mehidy Hasan Miraz Pakistan vs Bangladesh Test
Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz
info_icon

An outstanding performance in the field by Bangladesh, led by Mehidy Hasan Miraz, secured a 10-wicket victory over Pakistan in their first Test. (More Cricket Team)

The tourists have an unassailable lead in the series after getting their first win against Pakistan, whose only hope now is to get a tie after their early collapse on Sunday.

After a strong fourth day for Bangladesh, which saw Mushfiqur Rahim score 191 to give them control, Pakistan went into the final day trailing by 94 runs with Saim Ayub already dismissed.

Bangladesh's bowlers picked up where they left off, and Babar Azam’s stand ended on 22 before Shakib Al Hasan (3-44) and Mehidy (4-21) swiftly took care of the final seven wickets.

Saud Shakeel and Salman Ali Agha were both dismissed for ducks, while only Mohammad Rizwan hit double figures (51) as Pakistan limped to 146.

That left Bangladesh with the simple target of 30 to hit, which they did inside seven overs, as Zakir Hasan and Shadman Islam got them over the line. 

Data Debrief: Tourists find away joy

While the first Test finally came to life on the final day, Bangladesh had put themselves in a commanding position to earn a rare away Test victory.

It is just the third time in seven years that they have managed to win on the road, while they ensured Pakistan's winless run at home stretched on, with the hosts failing to win a Test at home since February 2021. 

Bangladesh are the first team to beat Pakistan in Pakistan by 10 wickets, and they will be hoping they can produce a similar display to win the series.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 5 Highlights: BAN Script Historic Win In Rawalpindi, Beat PAK By 10 Wickets
  2. England Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test: Mark Wood Ruled Out Of Remainder Of Series
  3. Virat Kohli Praises Shikhar Dhawan: A Dependable Opener And True Sportsman
  4. Bangladesh Notch Up First-Ever Test Win Over Pakistan, Beat Hosts By 10 Wickets In Rawalpindi
  5. Netherlands Vs United States Live Streaming, T20I Tri-Series 2024: When, Where To Watch
Football News
  1. Football Transfers: Jack Clarke Becomes 10th Premier League Signing For Ipswich
  2. Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund Determined To Build On Winning Start, Says Nuri Sahin
  3. Inter 2-0 Lecce, Serie A: Simone Inzaghi Remains Calm After First Win In Title Defence
  4. Lyon Owner John Textor Denies Setting 100-Million-Euro Target For Transfers
  5. La Liga: Yamal, Lewandowski Goals Power Barcelona's 2-1 Win Over Athletic Bilbao - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Monterrey Open: Linda Noskova Earns Maiden WTA Tour Title - Match Report
  2. Novak Djokovic Calls Out Inconsistency; Jannik Sinner's Positive Steroid Tests Raise Eyebrows
  3. US Open: Carlos Alcaraz Twists Right Ankle In Training But Not Worried About Injury
  4. US Open 2024 Women's Singles Preview: Swiatek, Sabalenka, Gauff Top The Bill At Flushing Meadows
  5. US Open 2024: Preview, Players To Watch, Stats - All You Need To Know
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Amritsar NRI Shooting Case: Punjab Police Arrest 5 People Including Victim’s First Wife’s Father
  2. Day In Pics: August 25, 2024
  3. Bengaluru-Based CEO's X Post On 'Brahmin Genes' Sparks Row | What Is The Controversy
  4. Delhi: 3 Minor Madrasa Students Allegedly Kill 5-Year-Old In Dayalpur; Arrested
  5. Congress Takes Dig At Centre’s Unified Pension Scheme: 'U' In UPS Stands For Modi Govt's U-Turns
Entertainment News
  1. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  2. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  3. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  4. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
  5. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
US News
  1. Did You Catch These Iconic Horror Movie Nods In Sabrina Carpenter’s Latest Video?
  2. Is This Really The 'First Portrait Of William Shakespeare'? Window Cleaner’s $264 Million Claim Sparks Debate
  3. Ben Affleck Spotted With Kick Kennedy After Jennifer Lopez Divorce
  4. Are Mobile Phones Causing Viral “Phone Pinky” Syndrome? | Here’s What Experts Say
  5. 10 Gen Z Slangs You Should Know
World News
  1. 'War Will Go Back To Russia': Zelesnkyy's New Warning For 'Sick Old Man' Putin
  2. Middle East Tensions LIVE: Israel Declares State Of Emergency; Gaza Death Toll Crosses 40,000
  3. Indonesia Flash Floods: 13 Dead After Floods, Heavy Rain In North Maluku; Residents Asked To Be Alert
  4. Did You Catch These Iconic Horror Movie Nods In Sabrina Carpenter’s Latest Video?
  5. Pakistan: 37 Killed In 2 Bus Accidents, Several Injured
Latest Stories
  1. Assam: CM Sarma Says 2 Bangladeshi Infiltrators Were Arrested, Sent Back From Badarpur Railway Stn
  2. Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Arrested In France For 'Lack Of Moderation' In App
  3. Janmashtami 2024: Date, History, Significance And Impact On All Zodiac Signs
  4. Today's Horoscope For August 25, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Janmashtami 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  6. Weekly Horoscope For August 25th To August 31st: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  7. Janmashtami 2024: Rituals And Traditions Of The Festival You Must Know
  8. 'Angry Young Men': Salman Khan Announces Release Date Of Docuseries On Writer Duo Salim-Javed