An outstanding performance in the field by Bangladesh, led by Mehidy Hasan Miraz, secured a 10-wicket victory over Pakistan in their first Test. (More Cricket Team)
The tourists have an unassailable lead in the series after getting their first win against Pakistan, whose only hope now is to get a tie after their early collapse on Sunday.
After a strong fourth day for Bangladesh, which saw Mushfiqur Rahim score 191 to give them control, Pakistan went into the final day trailing by 94 runs with Saim Ayub already dismissed.
Bangladesh's bowlers picked up where they left off, and Babar Azam’s stand ended on 22 before Shakib Al Hasan (3-44) and Mehidy (4-21) swiftly took care of the final seven wickets.
Saud Shakeel and Salman Ali Agha were both dismissed for ducks, while only Mohammad Rizwan hit double figures (51) as Pakistan limped to 146.
That left Bangladesh with the simple target of 30 to hit, which they did inside seven overs, as Zakir Hasan and Shadman Islam got them over the line.
Data Debrief: Tourists find away joy
While the first Test finally came to life on the final day, Bangladesh had put themselves in a commanding position to earn a rare away Test victory.
It is just the third time in seven years that they have managed to win on the road, while they ensured Pakistan's winless run at home stretched on, with the hosts failing to win a Test at home since February 2021.
Bangladesh are the first team to beat Pakistan in Pakistan by 10 wickets, and they will be hoping they can produce a similar display to win the series.