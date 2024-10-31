Cricket

Oman vs United Arab Emirates Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 Match 41

Check out how you can watch the Oman vs United Arab Emirates ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 match live

Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Muscat. Photo: X/ACCMedia
Oman and United Arab Emirates will go up against each other in the 41st match of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27. The tournament is a part of the qualification process for 2027 Cricket World Cup which takes place in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. (More Cricket News)

Oman and UAE will be joined by Netherlands in this tri-series which is an important step in the way of the 2027 Cricket World Cup.

Oman and UAE are both struggling in the points table of the league two. UAE have just a solitary win to show in their seven matches and are placed at the bottom of the eight team table. Oman too are not much better. In eight matches, Oman have won twice and lost four times. Two of their matches could not produce a result.

The top four teams at the end of the league will qualify for the final qualification tournament for the 2027 Cricket World Cup.

UAE Squad: Rahul Chopra (captain), Aayan Afzal Khan, Ali Naseer, Aryansh Sharma, Basil Hameed, Dhruv Parashar, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Waseem, Omid Rahman, Rahul Bhatia, Tanish Suri, Vishnu Sukumaran and Vriitya Aravind.

Oman squad to be announced soon.

Oman vs United Arab Emirates Live Streaming

When and where is the Oman vs United Arab Emirates ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 match?

Oman vs United Arab Emirates match will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) in Muscat, Oman on Friday, November 1 from 11:30am IST.

Where to watch the Oman vs United Arab Emirates ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 match?

Oman vs United Arab Emirates match will be streamed live on FanCode app and website. The match will not be available to watch on tv.

