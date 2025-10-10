PNG take on OMN in their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025
PNG have lost their opening match
OMN are the heavy favourites
Oman will play Papua New Guinea in their match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 on Friday, October 10 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat.
Oman are favourites for this clash against PNG, who have lost their opening game to Samoa. Aamir Kaleem's side will look to start on the assertive note and clinch victory to progress to the next round.
As for PNG, Assad Vala-led team will look to stay positive and restrict the Oman side to a respectable total.
OMN vs PNG, Head-to-head
These two sides have faced each other four times with Oman winning three games to PNG's one.
Squads:
Papua New Guinea Squad: Sese Bau, Gaudi Toka, Lega Siaka, Patrick Nou, Assad Vala(c), Hila Vare(w), Boio Ray, Damien Ravu, Kabua Morea, Malcolm Aporo, John Kariko, Michael Charlie, Doko Rupa, Ainui Loi, Alei Nao
Oman Squad: Ashish Odedara, Aamir Kaleem(c), Hammad Mirza, Aryan Bisht, Mohammad Nadeem, Vinayak Shukla(w), Jiten Ramanandi, Hassnain Shah, Shakeel Ahmed, Nadeem Khan, Shah Faisal, Sufyan Yousaf, Zikria Islam, Mohammad Imran, Karan Sonavale, Samay Shrivastava, Sufyan Mehmood, Jatinder Singh
Oman Vs Papua New Guinea, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: Live Streaming
When to watch Oman Vs Papua New Guinea, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025?
The Oman Vs Papua New Guinea, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 will be played on Friday, 10 October at 8:30 PM IST.
Where to watch Oman Vs Papua New Guinea, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025?
Oman Vs Papua New Guinea, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 match will be available to live stream on FanCode application and website in India.