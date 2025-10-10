Oman Vs Papua New Guinea Live Streaming, ICC T20 WC East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: Preview And Where To Watch

Oman Vs Papua New Guinea Live Streaming, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: Get live streaming details and a preview of Oman Vs Papua New Guinea match, at Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Papua New Guinea Vs Samoa Live Score, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025:
Papua New Guinea team. Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa
  • PNG take on OMN in their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025

  • PNG have lost their opening match

  • OMN are the heavy favourites

Oman will play Papua New Guinea in their match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 on Friday, October 10 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat.

Oman are favourites for this clash against PNG, who have lost their opening game to Samoa. Aamir Kaleem's side will look to start on the assertive note and clinch victory to progress to the next round.

As for PNG, Assad Vala-led team will look to stay positive and restrict the Oman side to a respectable total.

OMN vs PNG, Head-to-head

These two sides have faced each other four times with Oman winning three games to PNG's one.

Squads:

Papua New Guinea Squad: Sese Bau, Gaudi Toka, Lega Siaka, Patrick Nou, Assad Vala(c), Hila Vare(w), Boio Ray, Damien Ravu, Kabua Morea, Malcolm Aporo, John Kariko, Michael Charlie, Doko Rupa, Ainui Loi, Alei Nao

Oman Squad: Ashish Odedara, Aamir Kaleem(c), Hammad Mirza, Aryan Bisht, Mohammad Nadeem, Vinayak Shukla(w), Jiten Ramanandi, Hassnain Shah, Shakeel Ahmed, Nadeem Khan, Shah Faisal, Sufyan Yousaf, Zikria Islam, Mohammad Imran, Karan Sonavale, Samay Shrivastava, Sufyan Mehmood, Jatinder Singh

Oman Vs Papua New Guinea, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: Live Streaming

When to watch Oman Vs Papua New Guinea, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025?

The Oman Vs Papua New Guinea, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 will be played on Friday, 10 October at 8:30 PM IST.

Where to watch Oman Vs Papua New Guinea, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025?

Oman Vs Papua New Guinea, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 match will be available to live stream on FanCode application and website in India.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India.

Published At:
