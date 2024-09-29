New Zealand Vs South Africa Toss Update, Women's T20 World Cup Warm-Ups: NZ-W Bowl First - Check Teams

New Zealand captain Sophie Devine won the toss and decided to field first against South Africa in Dubai on Sunday (September 29, 2024) in their ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up fixture. (Blog | Streaming | More Cricket News)
Teams
New Zealand Women (Batting XI,Fielding XI): Sophie Devine(c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Isabella Gaze(w), Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Leigh Kasperek, Jess Kerr, Amelia Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Lea Tahuhu, Hannah Rowe.
South Africa Women (Batting XI,Fielding XI): Laura Wolvaardt(c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta(w), Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Sune Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Seshnie Naidu, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloe Tryon.
This is the first of two pre-tournament matches that both sides will play, before the showpiece event kicks off.
In the World Cup proper, New Zealand are placed in Group A and kick off their campaign against India on October 4 evening. South Africa are in Group B and start with a face-off against West Indies on the afternoon of October 4.