Nepal Vs Japan Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: Preview And Where To Watch

Nepal Vs Japan in match 2 of their ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025
Japan have won one game so far
Nepal will be favourites against Japan in this match
Nepal take on fellow group opponents, Japan in match 2 of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 on Friday, October 10 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat.
Rohit Paudel-led side are top in their group after dismantling Kuwait whereas Japan too got the better of them in their group match.
The Rhinos will go into this fixture as favourites, given their experience and star names in the squad. The likes of Kushal Bhurtel and Aasif Sheikh will be key in batting whereas Sandeep Lamichhane and Karan KC could vital in the bowling department.
Kendel Fleming's side will hope to stun the Rhinos but need to perform well if they are snatch victory and top their group.
Squads:
Japan Squad: Kendel Fleming(c), Abhishek Anand, Eesam Rahman, Sabaorish Ravichandran, Ibrahim Takahashi, Benjamin Ito Davis, Declan Suzuki, Alexander Patmore(w), Charles Hinze, Shoma Slater, Abdul Samad, Makoto Taniyama, Lachlan Lake, Wataru Miyauchi, Reo Sakurano Thomas
Nepal Squad: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Rohit Paudel(c), Kushal Malla, Sundeep Jora, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Lokesh Bam, Mohammad Aadil Alam, Shahab Alam, Karan KC, Aarif Sheikh
Nepal vs Japan, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: Live Streaming
When to watch Nepal vs Japan, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025?
The Nepal vs Japan, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 will be played on Friday, 10 October at 4:00 PM IST.
Where to watch Nepal vs Japan, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025?
Nepal vs Japan, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 match will be available to live stream on FanCode application and website in India.