Nepal Vs Japan Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: Preview And Where To Watch

Nepal face Japan in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 at Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on October 10. Find out when and where to watch the match live on TV and online.

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
Nepal vs Netherlands, Scotland Tri-Nation T20I Series 205: Rohit Paudel and Dipendra Singh Airee X
Nepal’s Rohit Paudel and Dipendra Singh Airee ahead of the third Super Over against the Netherlands. | Photo: X/CricketNep
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Nepal Vs Japan in match 2 of their ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025

  • Japan have won one game so far

  • Nepal will be favourites against Japan in this match

Nepal take on fellow group opponents, Japan in match 2 of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 on Friday, October 10 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat.

Rohit Paudel-led side are top in their group after dismantling Kuwait whereas Japan too got the better of them in their group match.

The Rhinos will go into this fixture as favourites, given their experience and star names in the squad. The likes of Kushal Bhurtel and Aasif Sheikh will be key in batting whereas Sandeep Lamichhane and Karan KC could vital in the bowling department.

Kendel Fleming's side will hope to stun the Rhinos but need to perform well if they are snatch victory and top their group.

Squads:

Japan Squad: Kendel Fleming(c), Abhishek Anand, Eesam Rahman, Sabaorish Ravichandran, Ibrahim Takahashi, Benjamin Ito Davis, Declan Suzuki, Alexander Patmore(w), Charles Hinze, Shoma Slater, Abdul Samad, Makoto Taniyama, Lachlan Lake, Wataru Miyauchi, Reo Sakurano Thomas

Nepal Squad: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Rohit Paudel(c), Kushal Malla, Sundeep Jora, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Lokesh Bam, Mohammad Aadil Alam, Shahab Alam, Karan KC, Aarif Sheikh

Nepal vs Japan, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: Live Streaming

When to watch Nepal vs Japan, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025?

The Nepal vs Japan, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 will be played on Friday, 10 October at 4:00 PM IST.

Related Content
Related Content

Where to watch Nepal vs Japan, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025?

Nepal vs Japan, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 match will be available to live stream on FanCode application and website in India.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. New Zealand Vs Bangladesh Preview, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Struggling White Ferns Face BAN Spin Challenge

  2. New Zealand Vs Bangladesh, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Guwahati Weather Report, Barsapara Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

  3. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Likely To Feature In Upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy

  4. India Vs South Africa: Richa Ghosh Heartbreak In Milestone-Laden ICC World Cup 2025 Knock - Stats Check

  5. India Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur Suffers Injury Scare During World Cup Match Against South Africa

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Novak Djokovic Reaches 80th ATP Masters 1000 Semi-final In Shanghai

  2. Wuhan Open: Coco Gauff Reaches Back-to-back Quarters With Comfortable Zhang Win

  3. Shanghai Masters: Novak Djokovic Overcomes Fatigue To Beat Jaume Munar, Enter Quarter-Finals

  4. Novak Djokovic Vs Jaume Munar, Shanghai Masters: How Serbian Battled His Way Into Quarters

  5. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz To Headline AO’s First-Ever Million Dollar '1 Point Slam' Next Year

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Delhi Police To Set Up Special MCOCA Unit To Crack Down On Organised Crime Networks

  2. Delhi Weather: Pleasant Sunny Days Continue with Rising Temperatures

  3. Why Dowry Deaths Still Plague India: Harsh Laws, Hollow Justice

  4. Karnataka Weather: Heavy Rainfall Alert Continues Across Regions

  5. Sabarimala Row Sparks Chaos In Kerala Assembly

Entertainment News

  1. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  2. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  3. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  4. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  5. War 2 OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR Starrer Spy Drama

US News

  1. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  2. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  3. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  4. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  5. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

World News

  1. Will the Gaza Peace Deal Hold After the Israeli Hostages Are Released?

  2. Trump’s Push To Reclaim Bagram Airbase Unites India, Pakistan And China In Opposition

  3. Nepal’s Gen Z Movement Needs Deeper Considerations

  4. Afghan FM Muttaqi Begins First Ministerial Visit To India Since Taliban Takeover

  5. Trump Deploys National Guard To Chicago, Calls For Jailing Of Mayor And Governor

Latest Stories

  1. Spoilers Will Try To Wreck The Israel-Gaza Ceasefire Deal

  2. Nepal Vs Vietnam Highlights, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Gorkhalis Suffer Defeat Against Golden Star Warriors

  3. OTT And Theatrical Releases (October 6-12): War 2, Mirai, Search: The Naina Murder Case, The Smashing Machine And More

  4. The Taj Story Teaser: 'Temple Or Tomb'? Paresh Rawal Starrer Is Set To Unlock Taj Mahal's Biggest Mystery

  5. India Vs Singapore Highlights, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: IND Rescue Point After Going Man Down Against SGP

  6. Dissident Filmmaker Nadav Lapid Speaks The Unspeakable On Israel

  7. India Vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: De Clerk's Blitzkrieg Sinks IND-W

  8. India Vs South Africa Highlights, Women's ODI WC 2025: Nadine de Klerk Stars As SA-W Beat IND-W By Three Wickets