The hosts Netherlands are set to clash with Scotland women in the third T20I match of the Women's Tri-Series In Netherlands 2024 on Friday, 16th August. (More Cricket News)
The tri-series consists of three T20I, each playing the other two teams once. The teams finishing on top of the table will win the tri-series. The ODI tri-series was won by Scotland women.
The second match of the tri-series was played between Papua New Guinea women and Scotland women at the same venue.
The first T20I between Netherlands women and Papua New Guinea Women was washed out in rain. The hosts were playing at 66/1 after 8.2 overs when rain interrupted and the match was abandoned.
Squads:
Scotland Women Squad: Saskia Horley, Abbi Aitken Drummond, Darcey Carter, Priyanaz Chatterji, Lorna Jack, Katherine Fraser, Ellen Watson(w), Chloe Abel, Abtaha Maqsood(c), Olivia Bell, Gabriella Fontenla, Emma Walsingham, Nayma Sheikh, Niamh Muir, Maryam Faisal, Megan McColl
Netherlands Women Squad: Iris Zwilling, Phebe Molkenboer, Robine Rijke, Babette de Leede (c & wk), Annemijn van Beuge, Hannah Landheer, Caroline de Lange, Frederique Overdijk, Carlijn van Koolwijk, Eva Lynch, Silver Siegers, Merel Dekeling, Myrthe van den Raad, Annemijn Thomson, Robin Schmidt
Live Streaming And Broadcast Details:
When to watch NED-W Vs SCO-W, Women's Tri-Series In Netherlands 2024, 3rd T20I match in India?
The NED-W Vs SCO-W, Women's Tri-Series In Netherlands 2024, 3rd T20I match will be played on Friday, 16th August, 2024 at VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen, Netherlands. The match will start at 5:30 PM IST.
Where to live stream the NED-W Vs SCO-W, Women's Tri-Series In Netherlands 2024, 3rd T20I match in India?
The live streaming details of the NED-W Vs SCO-W, Women's Tri-Series In Netherlands 2024, 3rd T20I match is yet to be decided.