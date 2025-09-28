Namibia vs Nigeria Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026 Africa Qualifiers Final: NAM Aim Another Victory

Namibia go up against Nigeria in the second game of both the teams in the final round of the Africa qualifiers for the 2026 T20 World Cup which will take place early next year in India and Sri Lanka.
The top two teams from the ICC Mens T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final 2025 will gain entry into the tournament. In the last World Cup, Namibia and Uganda had secured places.
Namibia have already crushed Kenya by 136 runs in their opening game of the tournament to boost their credentials of qualifying. Nigeria too come into this fixture following a dominating nine-wicket win over Malawi in their campaign opener.
Namibia vs Nigeria Live Score
Namibia vs Nigeria Squads
Namibia Squad: Malan Kruger, Jan Frylinck, Louren Steenkamp, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Zane Green(w), Alexander Volschenk, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Dylan Leicher, Jack Brassell, Jan Balt, Jan de Villiers
Nigeria Squad: Sulaimon Runsewe(w), Selim Salau, Sesan Adedeji, Isaac Danladi, Sylvester Okpe(c), Vincent Adewoye, Isaac Okpe, Ridwan Abdulkareem, Prosper Useni, Peter Aho, Chiemelie Udekwe, David Ankrah, Solomon Chilemanya, Joshua Asia, Abdulrahman Jimoh
Namibia vs Nigeria, ICC T20 World Cup Africa Regional Qualifier Final: Live Streaming
Namibia vs Nigeria from ICC T20 World Cup Africa Regional Qualifier Final will be available to live stream on FanCode application and website in India.