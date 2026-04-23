MI Vs CSK, IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 33 At Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium

Mumbai Indians lock horns with Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in IPL 2026, a clash widely known as the “Indian El Clasico.” Mumbai chose to bowl after winning the toss, backing the chasing advantage under lights on a surface where 200-plus totals are common and dew could play a key role. With both sides tightly packed in the playoff race, Mumbai just ahead, Chennai close behind, there’s little margin for error. Captains Hardik Pandya and Ruturaj Gaikwad have a real fight on their hands. Catch all the action in pics here.

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MI Vs CSK IPL 2026 Match 33 photo-Hardik Pandya
Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya, left, with Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad during the toss before an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
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MI Vs CSK IPL 2026 Match 33 photo-Ravi Shastri
Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya exchanges a handshake with former cricketer and commentator Ravi Shastri during the toss before an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
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MI Vs CSK IPL 2026 Match 33 photo-Jasprit Bumrah
Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah bowls a delivery during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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MI Vs CSK IPL 2026 Match 33 photo-Sanju Samson
Chennai Super Kings' Sanju Samson plays a shot during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
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MI Vs CSK IPL 2026 Match 33 photo-Ruturaj Gaikwad
Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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MI Vs CSK IPL 2026 Match 33 photo-Ruturaj Gaikwad
Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, left, and Sanju Samson run between the wickets during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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MI Vs CSK IPL 2026 Match 33 photo-Ruturaj Gaikwad
Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad hits a six uring the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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MI Vs CSK IPL 2026 Match 33 photo-Allah Ghazanfar
Mumbai Indians' Allah Ghazanfar celebrates the wicket of Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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MI Vs CSK IPL 2026 Match 33 photo-Allah Ghazanfar
Mumbai Indians' Allah Ghazanfar, second left, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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MI Vs CSK IPL 2026 Match 33 photo-Sanju Samson
Chennai Super Kings' Sanju Samson hits a six during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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MI Vs CSK IPL 2026 Match 33 photo-Sarfaraz Khan
Chennai Super Kings' Sarfaraz Khan bowled out by Mumbai Indians' Mitchell Santner during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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MI Vs CSK IPL 2026 Match 33 photo-Mitchell Santner
Mumbai Indians' Mitchell Santner, centre, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Chennai Super Kings' Sarfaraz Khan during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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MI Vs CSK IPL 2026 Match 33 photo-Jasprit Bumrah
Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah fields the ball during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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MI Vs CSK IPL 2026 Match 33 photo-Allah Ghazanfar
Mumbai Indians' Allah Ghazanfar celebrates the wicket of Chennai Super Kings' Shivam Dube during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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