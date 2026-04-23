MI Vs CSK, IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 33 At Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium
Mumbai Indians lock horns with Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in IPL 2026, a clash widely known as the “Indian El Clasico.” Mumbai chose to bowl after winning the toss, backing the chasing advantage under lights on a surface where 200-plus totals are common and dew could play a key role. With both sides tightly packed in the playoff race, Mumbai just ahead, Chennai close behind, there’s little margin for error. Captains Hardik Pandya and Ruturaj Gaikwad have a real fight on their hands. Catch all the action in pics here.
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