Cricket

MS Dhoni Casts Vote In Jharkhand Assembly Elections: Former Indian Cricket Captain Spotted In Ranchi

The former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni was spotted in Ranchi with his wife Sakshi Mallik casting a vote for the Jharkhand Assembly Elections

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
ms-dhoni-jharjhand-assembly-election-x
MS Dhoni spotted casting a vote for the Jharkhand Assembly Election. Photo: X | @Ceojharkhand
info_icon

Former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni was spotted in Ranchi casting his vote in the Jharkhand Assembly Elections on November 13, Wednesday. (More Sports News)

Dhoni, along with his wife Sakshi, arrived at the polling booth amid heavy crowds and tight security, with fans gathering around the couple.

Today marks the first round of voting in the Jharkhand Assembly Elections, with 43 out of the 81 seats up for grabs. 

Speaking of MS Dhoni, the two-time World Cup-winning captain may return to the fields in IPL 2025, as Chennai Super Kings have retained him as an uncapped player. This follows a new rule that allows players who haven't represented their country for five years to be classified as uncapped.

The IPL 2025 auction will be held over two days on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans Appoint Parthiv Patel As Batting And Assistant Coach
  2. KL Rahul: Watching Williamson And Dravid In T20Is Changed My Mindset About Power-Hitting
  3. MS Dhoni Casts Vote In Jharkhand Assembly Elections: Former Indian Cricket Captain Spotted In Ranchi
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Round 5 Day 1 Highlights: Mohammed Shami Bowls After 360 Days As Bengal Hit 228 Against MP
  5. India Vs Pakistan: Ban 'IND Vs PAK Matches Until Diplomatic Issues Are Resolved', Rashid Latif Urges ICC
Football News
  1. Gurpreet Backs Head Coach Manolo Marquez, Calls Asian Cup Qualification 'Minimum Goal'
  2. Manchester United: Tyrell Malacia Makes Injury Comeback For Under-21s After 17 Months Out
  3. Manchester City 2-0 Hammarby, Women's Champions League: Gareth Taylor Pleased With MCFC's Physical Test
  4. UN Hails Qatar’s Labor Law Reforms After FIFA World Cup, But Urges Action On Kafala And Human Rights
  5. CAN Women's Coach Bev Priestman Fired After Paris Olympics Drone Scandal Fallout
Tennis News
  1. Spain Vs Poland, 2024 Billie Jean King Cup: Match Suspended Due To Severe Weather Alert - Check New Date
  2. ATP Finals 2024: Sinner Happy To Come Through 'Very Tough Match' Against Fritz
  3. ATP Finals 2024: Jannik Sinner Stays Perfect With Assured Victory Over Taylor Fritz
  4. ATP Finals: Daniil Medvedev 'Blocks Out The Noise' To Down Alex De Minaur
  5. Naomi Osaka Has Set Sights On Grand Slam Title – Patrick Mouratoglou
Hockey News
  1. Japan Vs China Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 JPN-W v CHN-W Match
  2. South Korea Vs Malaysia Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 KOR-W v MAL-W Match
  3. India Vs Thailand Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 IND-W v THA-W Match
  4. India 3-2 South Korea Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Deepika's Penalty Stroke Proves Decisive As IND-W Win Narrowly
  5. IND-W 3-2 KOR-W, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Deepika Helps India Edge Past South Korea

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Jolt To Sukhu: Himachal High Court Sets Aside Appointments Of 6 CPS
  2. Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 LIVE: TMC Worker Killed Near Bengal's Naihati; 64.86% Voter Turnout Till 5 PM
  3. Jharkhand And Bypoll Elections, Donald Trump's New Cabinet & Other Stories | November 13 News Wrap
  4. 'One Day, One Exam', UPPSC Aspirants Demand As Enter Third Day Of Protest Against Exam Dates
  5. Chennai Doctor Stabbing Brings Back Safety Of Indian Healthcare Workers In Focus
Entertainment News
  1. Ashmita Guha Neogi’s Sīlan Is An Aching, Arresting Mood-piece
  2. Sad Letters Of An Imaginary Woman Wistfully Glances Through Shards Of Memories
  3. Poem Of The Wind Probes The Cracks Of Masculinity
  4. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
  5. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
US News
  1. Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, Kristi Noem And More To Join Trump 2.0 - What Does It Mean For India?
  2. Ice Maiden, Border Czar And More To Come - What Will Trump 2.0 Look Like?
  3. The Winners Of The US Presidential Election: Men
  4. Donald Trump Sweeps All 7 Swing States With Arizona Win | US Election Results 2024
  5. After Trump's Win, South Korea's 4B Movement Finds Way In The US | What We Know
World News
  1. Jharkhand And Bypoll Elections, Donald Trump's New Cabinet & Other Stories | November 13 News Wrap
  2. Netanyahu's Psychological Campaign: Video Messages To Iranians And Lebanese
  3. Japan: Regulators Disqualify Reactor Under Post-Fukushima Safety Standards For First Time
  4. Iran Publicly Executes Serial Rapist Accused By Nearly 200 Women In 20 Years
  5. Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, Kristi Noem And More To Join Trump 2.0 - What Does It Mean For India?
Latest Stories
  1. Jharkhand Assembly Elections: First Phase Of Voting Underway | Key Seats, Candidates
  2. India In Australia 2024-25: Ricky Ponting Snaps Back At Gautam Gambhir, Calls Him 'Prickly'
  3. Numerology And Relationships: Discovering Compatibility Through Numbers
  4. Japan Masters 2024: PV Sindhu Breezes Past Busanan Ongbamrungphan In Opening Round
  5. Mourning In Kashmir As Mother Of Three Hit By Grenade, Succumbs
  6. Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 LIVE: TMC Worker Killed Near Bengal's Naihati; 64.86% Voter Turnout Till 5 PM
  7. Delhi Pollution: Average AQI 'Very Poor' For 15th Day; Unusually High Temp In November | Top Points
  8. Daily Horoscope For Today, November 13, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign