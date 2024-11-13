MS Dhoni Casts Vote In Jharkhand Assembly Elections: Former Indian Cricket Captain Spotted In Ranchi

Former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni was spotted in Ranchi casting his vote in the Jharkhand Assembly Elections on November 13, Wednesday. (More Sports News)
Dhoni, along with his wife Sakshi, arrived at the polling booth amid heavy crowds and tight security, with fans gathering around the couple.
Today marks the first round of voting in the Jharkhand Assembly Elections, with 43 out of the 81 seats up for grabs.
Speaking of MS Dhoni, the two-time World Cup-winning captain may return to the fields in IPL 2025, as Chennai Super Kings have retained him as an uncapped player. This follows a new rule that allows players who haven't represented their country for five years to be classified as uncapped.