Mohammed Shami continues to stay away from the Indian team after his ankle surgery and the India pacer is in no hurry to rush things as he does not want to take any chances with his fitness. (More Cricket News)
The 34-year-old has been out of competitive action since the end of the 2023 Cricket World Cup in India where he finished as the highest wicket-taker.
Shami, currently rehabilitating after going through an ankle surgery, wants to be 100% fit before he hits the ground for top level cricketing action.
"Koshish jaldi hi kar raha hoon kyun ke main janta hoon kaafi time ho gaya hai team se bahar rehte hue (I am working hard to make a comeback soon because I know I have been out of action for quite some time). However, I want to ensure there is no discomfort when I return. I've to work on my fitness, so that there is no discomfort," Shami told reporters during Cricket Association of Bengal's (CAB) annual awards ceremony, where he was felicitated for his stellar performances.
"The stronger I return, the better it is for me. I don't want to rush and risk getting injured again, be it against Bangladesh, New Zealand or the Australia series. I've already started bowling, but I won't take any chances until I am 100% fit."
Reports have suggested that Shami could return to action at the upcoming Ranji Trophy. He is expected to play either one or both of Bengal's opening Ranji matches against Uttar Pradesh (October 11) and Bihar (October 18). The pacer too said that he was ready to test fitness through the Ranji Trophy.
"If I need to play domestic cricket to test my fitness, I will. What matters most is that I am fully ready for whatever comes next, regardless of the opposition or format," Shami said.
The senior pacer also said that India start as favourites for the Border-Gavaskar Series that takes place in Australia from November 22. "Favourites toh hum hi hai, chinta unhe honi chahiye (We are the favourites, they should be worried)."
Shami was born in Uttar Pradesh but plays domestic cricket for Bengal and the CAB recognised this long association.
"I often say I was born in UP but made in Bengal. This is a journey of over 20 years, and I am grateful for the love and support Bengal has shown me," Shami said.