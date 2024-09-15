"Koshish jaldi hi kar raha hoon kyun ke main janta hoon kaafi time ho gaya hai team se bahar rehte hue (I am working hard to make a comeback soon because I know I have been out of action for quite some time). However, I want to ensure there is no discomfort when I return. I've to work on my fitness, so that there is no discomfort," Shami told reporters during Cricket Association of Bengal's (CAB) annual awards ceremony, where he was felicitated for his stellar performances.