A fan entered the playing area at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday during the Indian Premier League match where Mumbai Indians (MI) lost to Rajasthan Royals (RR) by six wickets and hugged India captain Rohit Sharma. (Match Blog | Scorecard | Streaming)
The video of the incident has gone viral on social media with multiple users sharing the clip.
The fan, dressed in a white shirt and a jeans, runs towards the former MI skipper who appears to be a bit surprised for a second. The fan then hugs Rohit who was standing at slip. The man then goes on to shake hands with wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan who was standing besides Sharma.
The fan then runs back and is intercepted by the security and escorted off the playing area.
MI, led by Hardik Pandya, had another tough outing as they succumbed to their third straight defeat in the season, this time by six wickets against RR. The Mumbai franchise have now lost all three of their games so far this season, while their opponents led by Sanju Samson have won all their three matches.
Sent into bat, MI were off to a disastrous start as they found themselves tottering at 20 for four in the innings' fourth over in their season's first home game.
Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir and Dewald Brewis were all out for Golden Ducks.
Again subjected to booing by fans, MI skipper Hardik Pandya responded with a 21-ball 34, while Tilak Varma chipped in with 32 in 29 deliveries as MI could only muster 123/9.
Veteran pacer Trent Boult bowled extremely well to finish with 3/22, while leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal ended with excellent figures of 3/11, including picking the big wicket of Pandya when he was looking good for more runs.
In reply, RR all-rounder Riyan Parag scored his second consecutive half-century of this season and steered the visitors to a comfortable 6-wicket win. Parag played a mature hand with a match-winning 39-ball 54.
For MI, Akash Madhwal in his first game of the season picked 3 for 20.