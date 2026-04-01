LSG Vs DC, IPL 2026: Stubbs, Rizvi Help Delhi Capitals Beat Lucknow Super Giants BY 6 Wickets

Sameer Rizvi gave ample display of his talent, coming in as an 'Impact Substitute', as Delhi Capitals cantered home by six wickets against Lucknow Super Giants despite initial stutters to make a winning start in the IPL on Wednesday. Chasing a lowly target of 142, DC were reduced to 26 for 4 within first five overs but Rizvi (70 not out off 47 balls), substituting T Natarajan, conjured an unbroken 119-run stand for the fifth wicket with the seasoned Tristan Stubbs (39 not out off 32 balls) to ensure full points in just 17.1 overs. Rizvi showed exemplary maturity as he first saw off a spell from Mohammed Shami (1/28 in 4 overs), Mohsin Khan (1/19 in 4 overs) and Prince Yadav (2/20 in 3 overs). In all, he hit five fours and four sixes to make a chase look ridiculously easy on a seamer-friendly track.

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DC won by 6 wickets with 17 balls remaining
Delhi Capitals' Tristan Stubbs, left, and batting partner Sameer Rizvi celebrate their win in the Indian Premier League cricket match against Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, India. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Rishabh Pant
Lucknow Super Giants' captain Rishabh Pant plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals in Lucknow, India. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Mitchell Marsh
Lucknow Super Giants' Mitchell Marsh plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals in Lucknow, India. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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IPL 2026: LSG vs DC Rishabh Pant
Lucknow Super Giants' captain Rishabh Pant walks off the field after losing his wicket during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals in Lucknow, India. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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IPL 2026: LSG vs DC Axar Patel
Delhi Capitals' captain Axar Patel celebrates the dismissal of Lucknow Super Giants' Aiden Markram during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals in Lucknow, India. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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IPL 2026: LSG vs DC Nicholas Pooran
Lucknow Super Giants' Nicholas Pooran is bowled out by Delhi Capitals' Lungi Ngidi during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals in Lucknow, India. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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IPL 2026: DC vs LSG Mitchell Marsh
Lucknow Super Giants' Mitchell Marsh, right, walks off the field after losing his wicket as teammate Mukul Choudhary walks in to bat during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals in Lucknow, India. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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IPL 2026: DC vs LSG Tristan Stubbs
Delhi Capitals' Tristan Stubbs celebrates after taking the catch to dismiss Lucknow Super Giants' Mitchell Marsh during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals in Lucknow, India. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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IPL 2026: DC vs LSG Vipraj Nigam
Delhi Capitals' Vipraj Nigam, left, gestures as Lucknow Super Giants' Mukul Choudhary falls on the ground during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals in Lucknow, India. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants Abdul Samad
Lucknow Super Giants' Abdul Samad attempts to play a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals in Lucknow, India | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants
Delhi Capitals' Kuldeep Yadav, left, takes the catch off his own bowling to dismiss Lucknow Super Giants' Mukul Choudhary during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals in Lucknow, India. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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IPL 2026: DC vs LSG Shahbaz Ahmed
Lucknow Super Giants' Shahbaz Ahmed, left, bat during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals in Lucknow, India. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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IPL 2026: LSG vs DC Lungi Ngidi
Delhi Capitals' Lungi Ngidi, center, celebrates with teammates the dismissal of Lucknow Super Giants' Anrich Nortje during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals in Lucknow, India. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026
Lucknow Super Giants' Mohammed Shami, center without cap, celebrates with teammates the dismissal of Delhi Capitals' KL Rahul, right, during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals in Lucknow, India. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Nitish Rana
Delhi Capitals' Nitish Rana attempts to play a rising delivery during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals in Lucknow, India. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026
Fans display placards before the start of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals in Lucknow, India. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Prince Yadav
Lucknow Super Giants' Prince Yadav, right, celebrates with teammates the dismissal of Delhi Capitals' Pathum Nissanka during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals in Lucknow, India. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants Mohsin Khan
Lucknow Super Giants' Mohsin Khan celebrates the dismissal of Delhi Capitals' Nitish Rana during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals in Lucknow, India. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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IPL 2026: LSG vs DC Prince Yadav
Lucknow Super Giants' Prince Yadav, left, celebrates the dismissal of Delhi Capitals' captain Axar Patel, right, during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals in Lucknow, India. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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IPL 2026: DC vs LSG Prince Yadav with Mohammed Shami
Lucknow Super Giants' Prince Yadav, left, speaks to teammate Mohammed Shami during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals in Lucknow, India. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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IPL 2026: LSG vs DC Sameer Rizvi
Delhi Capitals' Sameer Rizvi bats during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals in Lucknow, India. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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IPL 2026: DC vs LSG Anrich Nortje
Lucknow Super Giants' Anrich Nortje bowls a delivery during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals in Lucknow, India. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals
Delhi Capitals' Sameer Rizvi, right, and batting partner Tristan Stubbs encourage each other during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals in Lucknow, India. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants Tristan Stubbs
Delhi Capitals' Tristan Stubbs plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals in Lucknow, India. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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IPL 2026: LSG vs DC
Fans cheer during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals, at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
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Sameer Rizvi celebrates his fifty runs IPL 2026
Delhi Capitals' Sameer Rizvi celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals in Lucknow, India. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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Sameer Rizvi IPL 2026: LSG vs DC
Delhi Capitals' Sameer Rizvi plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals in Lucknow, India,. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals
Delhi Capitals' captain Axar Patel, right, speaks as Lucknow Super Giants' captain Rishabh Pant, left, looks on after the toss ahead of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals in Lucknow, India. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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