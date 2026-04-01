LSG Vs DC, IPL 2026: Stubbs, Rizvi Help Delhi Capitals Beat Lucknow Super Giants BY 6 Wickets
Sameer Rizvi gave ample display of his talent, coming in as an 'Impact Substitute', as Delhi Capitals cantered home by six wickets against Lucknow Super Giants despite initial stutters to make a winning start in the IPL on Wednesday. Chasing a lowly target of 142, DC were reduced to 26 for 4 within first five overs but Rizvi (70 not out off 47 balls), substituting T Natarajan, conjured an unbroken 119-run stand for the fifth wicket with the seasoned Tristan Stubbs (39 not out off 32 balls) to ensure full points in just 17.1 overs. Rizvi showed exemplary maturity as he first saw off a spell from Mohammed Shami (1/28 in 4 overs), Mohsin Khan (1/19 in 4 overs) and Prince Yadav (2/20 in 3 overs). In all, he hit five fours and four sixes to make a chase look ridiculously easy on a seamer-friendly track.
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