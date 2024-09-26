Lesotho and Cameroon are all set to clash in Match 14 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional A on Thursday, September 26 at Annadil Burhani Ground in Tanzania. (More Sports News)
Toss Update
Cameroon won the toss and elected to bowl first against Lesotho in Match 14 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A on Thursday, September 26.
Playing XIs:
Cameroon: Alain Toube (WK), Abdoulaye Aminou (WK), Idriss Tchakou, Faustin Mpegna, Bruno Toube, Dipita Loic, Roger Antangana, Sun Yat Sen Assengong, Julien Abega, Alexis Balla, and Veron Bomnyuy.
Lesotho: Chachole Tlali (WK), Sajid Patel (WK), Mohammad Maaz Khan, Jayant VijayaKumar, Waseem Yaqoob, Mpiti Lerotholi, Tsepiso Chaoana, Molai Matsau, Lebona Leokaoke, Bahlakoana Mejaro, and Thabiso Ramphoma.