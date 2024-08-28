Cricket

LLC Returns With Third Season; Takes Cricketers To Kashmir After Nearly Four Decades

The Legends League Cricket, featuring retired swashbucklers like Shikhar Dhawan and Dinesh Karthik among others, will return for a third season on September 20, criss-crossing Jodhpur, Surat, and Jammu before finally bringing the high-profile cricketers to Srinagar after close to 40 years

Gujarat-Giants-X-Photo
Gujarat Giants opener Chris Gayle (R) with Richard Levi (L) in Legends League Cricket 2023 Photo: X/LLC
info_icon

The Legends League Cricket, featuring retired swashbucklers like Shikhar Dhawan and Dinesh Karthik among others, will return for a third season on September 20, criss-crossing Jodhpur, Surat, and Jammu before finally bringing the high-profile cricketers to Srinagar after close to 40 years. (More Cricket News)

The league will kick off at the Barkatullah Khan Stadium in Jodhpur on September 20. A total of 25 matches will be played among six teams and the last two sides standing will play the final on October 16.

The franchise-based tournament, which features a pool of over 200 players, will have its final at the Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar.

"Legends League Cricket is back for another season and we are very excited to also be playing in Kashmir this season

"This is a huge opportunity for the people of Kashmir to come to the stadium and watch live cricketing action for the first time in almost 40 years," said Raman Raheja, Co-Founder, Legends League Cricket.

"It also presents a unique opportunity for the cricketers to experience the beauty of Kashmir and enjoy the hospitality and love of the wonderful people of Srinagar."

The organisers stated that the league attracted a massive audience of 180 million across India during the previous season, spanning 19 matches.

"With an extended schedule and a star-studded lineup, including the recently retired Dhawan and Karthik, the upcoming season is poised to surpass previous records," the organisers stated.

Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan - null
Virat Kohli Praises Shikhar Dhawan: A Dependable Opener And True Sportsman

BY PTI

In the previous edition held in India, former international stalwarts such as Suresh Raina, Aaron Finch, Martin Guptill, current India head coach Gautam Gambhir, Chris Gayle, Hashim Amla, Ross Taylor, and many others played alongside 110 other legendary cricketers. 

The league will kick off in Jodhpur and then make its way to the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat.

The third leg will be played at the Maulana Azad Stadium, Jammu.

The players' auction for the event will be held on Thursday.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ICC Test Rankings: Kohli, Jaiswal Rise As Rohit Drops To Sixth Spot
  2. Spain's Unheralded Cricket Record: Top 10 Winning Streaks In T20Is
  3. WI Vs SA: Allowing West Indies To Play 'Natural Game' Crucial In South Africa T20I Series Win, Says Chase
  4. England's Dawid Malan Retires From International Cricket At 37
  5. IPL's Impact Player Rule Gives More Value For Strategy, Makes The Game Fairer, Says Ravi Ashwin
Football News
  1. Premier League: Ipswich Town Complete Signing Of Luton Town's Chiedozie Ogbene
  2. Premier League: Hurzeler Excited By 'Excellent' Kadioglu After Brighton Move Confirmed
  3. La Liga: Olmo Happy To End Rayo Vallecano Hoodoo On Dream Barcelona Debut
  4. Claudio Bravo Chile Goalkeeper Hangs Up Boots At 41 After Storied Career
  5. Brighton Take Summer Spending Beyond $250M By Signing Turkey's Ferdi Kadioglu
Tennis News
  1. US Open, Day 2 Men's Singles Wrap: Alcaraz Reaches Second Round; Sinner Dominates The Court - In Pics
  2. US Open, Day 2 Women's Singles Wrap: Osaka Marches Into The Second Round In Style; Swiatek Wins - In Pics
  3. US Open: Alcaraz Blocking Out Nadal Grand Slam Record After Tu Victory
  4. US Open: Emotional Raducanu Hoping Lessons Will Be Learned From Kenin Defeat
  5. Dan Evans Rallies Past Karen Khachanov To Win Longest Match In US Open History
Hockey News
  1. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  2. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad
  3. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'
  4. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  5. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bengal Bandh LIVE: BJP Accuses CM Mamata Of Threatening Doctors
  2. Cabinet To Set Up 12 Industrial Smart Cities In 10 States To Boost Manufacturing | Full List
  3. Mamata Calls For Death Penalty For Rape, Throws A Challenge At Centre 
  4. Day In Pics: August 28, 2024
  5. Delhi Police Questions 2 Jharkhand Police Officers Suspected Of Spying On Ex-CM Champai Soren
Entertainment News
  1. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  2. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  3. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  4. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  5. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
US News
  1. Hungry While Moving Houses? Pizza Hut’s ‘Moving Box Table’ Got Your Back
  2. Labor Day 2024: The Story Behind The Holiday And How It Began
  3. Armie Hammer Sells Pickup Truck, Says He ‘Can’t Afford’ Gas After Cannibalism Allegations
  4. Watch: Judge’s Classmate From 2015 Viral Video Who Cried In Court, Now Arrested Again For Robbery And Burglary In Miami
  5. Viral Post Claims 'Fur Trout' Rediscovered In Wyoming - Real or Fake? | Here's the Truth
World News
  1. Hungry While Moving Houses? Pizza Hut’s ‘Moving Box Table’ Got Your Back
  2. SpaceX's Polaris Dawn: The Diverse Crew, Why Is It Delayed | Know About The First Commercial Spacewalk
  3. Labor Day 2024: The Story Behind The Holiday And How It Began
  4. Armie Hammer Sells Pickup Truck, Says He ‘Can’t Afford’ Gas After Cannibalism Allegations
  5. Bangladesh: Body Of Gazi TV Journalist Sarah Rahanuma Found Floating In Lake, Probe On
Latest Stories
  1. Bengal Bandh LIVE: BJP Accuses CM Mamata Of Threatening Doctors
  2. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 28, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  3. Gaza's First Polio Case In 25 Years Hits 10-Month-Old Boy Amid Humanitarian Crisis
  4. Weather News: Heavy Rains Lash Delhi-NCR, IMD Issues 'Yellow Alert'; Death Toll In Tripura Flood Rises To 31
  5. Bihar: 76 Schools Closed Till August 31 Amid Rising Water Level Of Ganga River
  6. Bihar: Mob Stuffs Chilli Powder Into 'Suspected' Thief's Private Parts In Araria; One Arrested
  7. Kuber Yantra: Understanding Its Significance, Benefits, And Placement
  8. Mamata Says 'Sorry' Over Kolkata Rape Case, Promises Law Ensuring Death Penalty For Rapists