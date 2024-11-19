India Women's Tour Of Australia: Shafali Verma Dropped, Harleen Deol Returns To ODI Squad

Frontline opening batter Shafali Verma has been dropped, while Harleen Deol returns in the 16-member Indian women's squad that will tour Australia for a three-match ODI series in December. The BCCI women’s selection committee announced the team on Tuesday (November 19, 2024) with Harmanpreet Kaur as captain and Smriti Mandhana as vice-captain. (More Cricket News)
Shafali has been off the boil lately, scoring just 56 runs in three innings against New Zealand and 97 runs in four games at the T20 World Cup. As for Deol, it could be her first international match of 2024, with the 26-year-old having battled a knee complaint for much of the year.
Richa Ghosh and Yastika Bhatia are the designated wicketkeepers in the team, that will play the first two ODIs at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane on December 5 and 8, respectively. The action then shifts to the WACA Ground in Perth for the final match of the series, which is a part of the ICC Women’s Championship. Hosts India and Australia have already qualified for next year's World Cup.
India’s squad for three-match ODI series against Australia: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Priya Punia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Yastika Bhatia (WK), Richa Ghosh (WK), Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Minnu Mani, Priya Mishra, Radha Yadav, Titas Sadhu, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Saima Thakor.