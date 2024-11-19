Cricket

India Women's Tour Of Australia: Shafali Verma Dropped, Harleen Deol Returns To ODI Squad

Richa Ghosh and Yastika Bhatia are the designated wicketkeepers in the team, that will play the first two ODIs in Brisbane before the final match in Perth in December

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
The Indian womens cricket team.
The Indian women's cricket team. Photo: X/BCCI Women
info_icon

Frontline opening batter Shafali Verma has been dropped, while Harleen Deol returns in the 16-member Indian women's squad that will tour Australia for a three-match ODI series in December. The BCCI women’s selection committee announced the team on Tuesday (November 19, 2024) with Harmanpreet Kaur as captain and Smriti Mandhana as vice-captain. (More Cricket News)

Shafali has been off the boil lately, scoring just 56 runs in three innings against New Zealand and 97 runs in four games at the T20 World Cup. As for Deol, it could be her first international match of 2024, with the 26-year-old having battled a knee complaint for much of the year.

Richa Ghosh and Yastika Bhatia are the designated wicketkeepers in the team, that will play the first two ODIs at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane on December 5 and 8, respectively. The action then shifts to the WACA Ground in Perth for the final match of the series, which is a part of the ICC Women’s Championship. Hosts India and Australia have already qualified for next year's World Cup.

India’s squad for three-match ODI series against Australia: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Priya Punia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Yastika Bhatia (WK), Richa Ghosh (WK), Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Minnu Mani, Priya Mishra, Radha Yadav, Titas Sadhu, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Saima Thakor.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Women's Tour Of Australia: Shafali Verma Dropped, Harleen Deol Returns To ODI Squad
  2. Champions Trophy: PCB Rejects Hybrid Model, Seeks BCCI's Reason For Travel Refusal - Report
  3. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Virat Kohli Will Have His Moments, Hopefully Not Too Many, Says AUS's Travis Head
  4. NPL 2024: Fixtures, Broadcasters Revealed For Inaugural Edition - Check Details
  5. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25: Shami Included In Bengal's 22-Member Squad For SMAT
Football News
  1. Football Transfers: Jonathan David Names Barcelona As Dream Club Amid Lille Uncertainty
  2. Poland 1-2 Scotland, Nations League: 'Never Lost Belief' To Get Lifeline, Says Clarke
  3. Friendlies: Hayes Without Rodman, Swanson, Smith In USA Squad For England, Netherlands Games
  4. 'Everything Going Well': FC Barcelona Midfielder Pedri Gives His Take On Contract Talks
  5. NBA Superstar Doncic Backs Mbappe To Turn Fortunes Around At Real Madrid
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup 2024 Finals: Nadal, Alcaraz Sweat It Out
  2. Emma Raducanu Takes Pride In 'Unheard Of' Achievement; Raring To Go In 2025
  3. Billie Jean King Cup: Swiatek Bests Paolini, Keeps Poland In Fight For Place In Final
  4. Great Britain Vs Slovakia Live Streaming, Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2024: When And Where To Watch Semi-Final 2
  5. ATP Finals: Eight Titles, Two Grand Slams, 70 Match Wins - Jannik Sinner's Spectacular Year 2024
Hockey News
  1. India Announce 20-Member Squad For Men's Junior Asia Cup: Amir Ali To Lead Coach PR Sreejesh's Side
  2. South Korea Vs Thailand Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: When, Where To Watch Fifth-Sixth Place Match
  3. India Vs Japan Semi-Final, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Unbeaten Hosts Start As Favourites
  4. India Vs Japan Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch Semi-Final 2 Between IND And JPN
  5. China Vs Malaysia Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch Semi-Final 1 Between CHN And MAS

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi AQI 'Severe Plus': Schools, Universities Switch To Online Mode; GRAP IV In Place | Top Points
  2. Manipur: Another Body Floats In Assam River; Many BJP Workers Resign; 'Coffin Rally' By Kuki-Zo Orgs Today
  3. Anmol Bishnoi, Brother Of Jailed Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Detained In US
  4. A Smouldering Wasteland | Life Around The Jharia Coalfield
  5. Stubble Burning Crisis And Delhi’s Air Emergency
Entertainment News
  1. Nayanthara Vs Dhanush: The Legal Feud Over A Documentary 
  2. Emergency: Kangana Ranaut Starrer Finally Gets Release Date
  3. Tiger Shroff Announces Release Date Of Baaghi 4 With Blood-Soaked Poster
  4. Kantara Chapter 1: Rishab Shetty Starrer Gets Release Date; Will Arrive In Theatres In October 2025
  5. Pushpa 2 Trailer: Allu Arjun Turns 'Wildfire', Has Explosive Showdown With Fahadh Faasil
US News
  1. Some Arab Americans Who Voted For Trump Concerned About His Pro-Israel Cabinet Picks
  2. US: Two Separate Shootings In New Orleans Kill 2, Injure 10 Along Parade Route
  3. US Cabinet: Trump Picks Energy Secy; Elon Musk Asks Public To Suggest Treasury Secy | Latest
  4. Ramaswamy And Musk Vow To Take “Chainsaw To Bureaucracy’| Trump Cabinet Picks So Far
  5. Two Controversial Picks Set Alarm Bells Ringing in Washington
World News
  1. COP29 Deadlock And A Rebuke From India
  2. Canadian PM Trudeau Admits His Govt Made 'Mistakes' In Immigration Policy
  3. Delhi Pollution, Manipur Violence, G20 In Brazil And More | November 18 News Wrap
  4. Some Arab Americans Who Voted For Trump Concerned About His Pro-Israel Cabinet Picks
  5. What’s Behind Saudi Arabia’s Record Death Sentences? 101 Foreigners Executed In 2024
Latest Stories
  1. Election Wrap: EC Orders Removal Of Jharkhand BJP Video; MVA Has Many CM Faces, Says Congress
  2. Emergency: Kangana Ranaut Starrer Finally Gets Release Date
  3. Australia Vs Pakistan Highlights, 3rd T20I: Stoinis Powers AUS To Thrash PAK By 7 Wickets And Claim Series 3-0
  4. South Korea Vs Thailand Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: When, Where To Watch Fifth-Sixth Place Match
  5. G20 Summit 2024 Kicks Off In Brazil; Climate Change, Gaza War & More On Agenda | Details
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, November 18, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  7. West Asia Crisis: Israeli Strikes Kill 42 In Gaza, Hezbollah Spokesman In Beirut; Pope Francis Order Probe On 'Genocide'
  8. Delhi Pollution: GRAP IV, Online Classes And Orange Alert Enforced As Air Quality Worsens