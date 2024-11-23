Cricket

Eswatini Vs Botswana Toss Update, T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier C: BOT Bat First - Check Playing 11s

Later in the day, Ivory Coast will take on Sierra Leone and Nigeria will meet Saint Helena at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier C

Eswatini vs Botswana match at T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier C
Action from the Eswatini vs Botswana match at T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier C in Lagos, Nigeria. Photo: FanCode screengrab.
Botswana won the toss and elected to bat first against Eswatini in the first match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier C at the Tafawa Balewa Square Cricket Oval in Lagos, Nigeria on Saturday (November 23, 2024). (More Cricket News)

Playing XIs

Botswana: Boemo Khumalo, Valentine Mbazo(w), Mmoloki Mooketsi, Karabo Motlhanka(c), Reginald Nehonde, Tharindu Perera, Katlo Piet, Vinoo Balakrishnan, Thatayaone Tshose, Monroux Kasselman, Boemo Kgosiemang.

Eswatini: Melusi Magagula, Tarun Sandeep, Adil Butt(c), Mancoba Jele, Umair Qasim, Rohan Sandeep(w), Joseph Wright, Buhle Dlamini, Thandolwethu Dlamini, Minhaz Khojbariya, Sibusiso Jele.

The Nigeria men's national cricket team. - X/Nigeria Cricket Federation
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier C: Live Streaming, Schedule, Format - All You Need To Know

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Squads

Botswana: Boemo Khumalo, Valentine Mbazo(w), Mmoloki Mooketsi, Karabo Motlhanka(c), Reginald Nehonde, Tharindu Perera, Katlo Piet, Phemelo Silas, Vinoo Balakrishnan, Thatayaone Tshose, Monroux Kasselman, Michael Badenhorst.

Eswatini: Melusi Magagula, Tarun Sandeep, Mohammed Alamgir, Muhammad Amin, Javid Suleman, Adil Butt(c), Mancoba Jele, Umair Qasim, Rohan Sandeep(w), Joseph Wright, Minhaz Khojbariya.

The match can be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.

The top two teams at the end of 15 round-robin matches of Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier C will advance to the regional final, where they will join six other teams, including Namibia and Uganda — both of whom received byes after competing in the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

