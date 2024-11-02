Lanka T10 Super League Announces Six Franchise Teams For Inaugural Edition

The Lanka T10 Super League is excited to announce that six franchise teams will compete in the inaugural edition of this new addition to Sri Lanka's cricketing calendar. (More Cricket News)
1. Colombo Strikers
2. Galle Marvels
3. Jaffna Titans
4. Kandy Bolts
5. Hambantota Bangla Tigers
6. Negombo Braves
The Player Draft for the inaugural Lanka T10 Super League will take place on November 10, 2024, in Colombo.
The tournament is scheduled from December 12 to 22, featuring six franchise teams and showcasing local and international players in cricket's fastest format.
The naming of the teams highlights the strengths and distinct character of each city, celebrating its contribution to cricket, thus bridging the game with local identity, encouraging community pride and support for their team.
About the Cities
Colombo: As the capital of the country, Colombo boasts state-of-the-art facilities and historic grounds.
This city has nurtured many of the nation’s cricketing legends and serves as a powerhouse for talent development, hosting the majority of Sri Lanka’s first-class cricket clubs.
Jaffna: Located in the northern region, Jaffna is becoming an emerging cricketing hub characterized by its rich cultural diversity
Increasingly, schools in the area are adopting the sport, establishing Jaffna as a center of excellence, where promising young talent is on the rise.
Galle: Galle uniquely blends history with sport, home to the renowned Galle International Cricket Stadium, which is framed by the UNESCO-listed Galle Fort.
This southern coastal city often gains recognition as a premier cricketing destination, owing to its historical significance and vibrant cricketing culture.
Kandy: Known for its cultural richness and scenic beauty, Kandy is the home of the Sacred Tooth Relic and the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium
The city has a distinguished history of producing top players who have represented Sri Lanka on the international stage.
Hambantota: Nestled along the southern coast, Hambantota boasts the spectacular Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium (MRICS), where thrilling matches unfold amidst the beauty of nearby wildlife parks.
This vibrant city has also nurtured several international cricket stars, solidifying its place on the cricketing map.
Negombo: A lively coastal city on the northwest coast, is famous for its vibrant beaches and beautiful lagoon.
It serves as a nurturing ground for talented cricketers who have gone on to represent Sri Lanka, contributing significantly to the strength of the country's cricketing landscape.