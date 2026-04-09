Lahore Qalandars Vs Islamabad United, PSL 2026 Toss Update: LHQ Bat First; Check Playing XIs

Summary of this article
Reigning champions Lahore Qalandars face Islamabad United in PSL 2026
The National Stadium in Karachi hosts the 16th encounter of this edition
Toss update and playing XI updates available
A crucial clash is on the cards between 5th placed reigning champions Lahore Qalandars and 3rd placed Islamabad United in match number 16 of the ongoing 2026 Pakistan Super League season.
Islamabad United enter this match with significant momentum following clinical chases against the Quetta Gladiators and Rawalpindi.
Their strength lies in a deep batting order featuring Devon Conway and the explosive Sameer Minhas, backed by the slogging of Shadab Khan.
However, their primary challenge remains the powerplay attack. They must find early wickets to make Lahore’s batting lineup struggle. The reigning champions have heavily relied on the starts from Abdullah Shafique and Mohammad Naeem.
Shaheen Shah Afridi’s Qalandars have arguably the most fearsome bowling unit in the league.
Lahore Qalandars sit fifth in the standings with four points from three matches, boasting a league-high net run rate of +1.546. They opened with a 69-run thrashing of Hyderabad before losing a final-over thriller to Karachi.
Redemption came against Multan, where Mohammad Naeem’s brilliance secured a 20-run win in a rain-shortened shootout.
Lahore Qalandars Vs Islamabad United, PSL 2026: Toss Update
Islamabad United won the toss and asked Lahore Qalandars to bat first.
Lahore Qalandars Vs Islamabad United, PSL 2026: Playing XIs
Lahore Qalandars: Mohammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Rubin Hermann, Sikandar Raza, Asif Ali, Ryan Burl, Haseebullah Khan (WK), Shaheen Afridi (C), Haris Rauf, Ubaid Shah, Mustafizur Rahman
Islamabad United: Devon Conway (WK), Sameer Minhas, Mohammad Faiq, Haider Ali, Mark Chapman, Shadab Khan (C), Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Chris Green, Richard Gleeson, Salman Irshad