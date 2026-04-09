Lahore Qalandars Vs Islamabad United Live Score, PSL 2026: Shaheen Afridi’s Side Eye Top-Two Spot With Another Victory X/@lahoreqalandars

Lahore Qalandars take on Islamabad United in Match 16 of PSL 2026 at the National Stadium in Karachi, with both sides looking to strengthen their position on the points table. Lahore, led by Shaheen Afridi, have had a solid start with two wins in three matches and will aim to break into the top two. Islamabad United, meanwhile, are placed slightly higher and come into the game on the back of consecutive wins, showing strong momentum. The head-to-head record remains evenly balanced historically, though Lahore have dominated recent meetings, winning several of the last encounters. With both teams featuring match-winners like Shadab Khan, Sikandar Raza, and Shaheen Afridi, fans can expect a closely fought contest, with conditions in Karachi likely to favour chasing sides.

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