Lahore Qalandars Vs Islamabad United Live Score, PSL 2026: Shaheen Afridi’s Side Eye Top-Two Spot With Another Victory

Lahore Qalandars Vs Islamabad United Live Score, PSL 2026: Hello!
Greetings, we are back with another live blog as Lahore Qalandars take on Islamabad United. Stay with us for all the live updates, key moments, and twists as the action unfolds.
Get magazine delivered to your doorstepBuy on Amazon
Get latest issue delivered instantlyBuy on Blinkit
Only in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Lucknow & Kolkata
Greetings, we are back with another live blog as Lahore Qalandars take on Islamabad United. Stay with us for all the live updates, key moments, and twists as the action unfolds.