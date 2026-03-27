Lahore Qalandars Vs Hyderabad Kingsmen, PSL 2026: Fakhar Zaman, Bowlers Power 69-Run Rout In Season Opener

3/10

Lahore Qalandars' Sikandar Raza, second right, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Hyderabad Kingsmen Marnus Labuschagne during the opening cricket match of the Pakistan Super League between Lahore Qalandars and Hyderabad Kingsmen, which taking place without spectators, in Lahore, Pakistan. | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary