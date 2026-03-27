Lahore Qalandars Vs Hyderabad Kingsmen, PSL 2026: Fakhar Zaman, Bowlers Power 69-Run Rout In Season Opener

Lahore Qalandars began their PSL 2026 campaign in dominant fashion, defeating debutants Hyderabad Kingsmen by 69 runs in the tournament opener at Gaddafi Stadium. Batting first, Lahore posted an imposing 199/6, powered by Fakhar Zaman’s fluent 53 and strong contributions through the middle order. In reply, Hyderabad struggled to build momentum despite a steady start, losing wickets at regular intervals. Lahore’s pace attack, led by Haris Rauf and supported by Shaheen Afridi and Mustafizur Rahman, kept things tight throughout the innings. Hyderabad were eventually restricted to 130/9, falling well short of the target. The comprehensive win gave Lahore a strong start while exposing the challenges ahead for the new franchise.

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Lahore Qalandars Vs Hyderabad Kingsmen PSL 2026 photos-Haris Rauf
Lahore Qalandars' Haris Rauf, left, celebrates after taking the wicket of Hyderabad Kingsmen Hassan Khan, right, during the opening cricket match of the Pakistan Super League between Lahore Qalandars and Hyderabad Kingsmen, which taking place without spectators, in Lahore, Pakistan. | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
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Lahore Qalandars Vs Hyderabad Kingsmen PSL 2026 photos-Hammad Azam
Hyderabad Kingsmen Hammad Azam is bowled out by Lahore Qalandars' Ubaid Shah during the opening cricket match of the Pakistan Super League between Lahore Qalandars and Hyderabad Kingsmen, which taking place without spectators, in Lahore, Pakistan. | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
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Lahore Qalandars Vs Hyderabad Kingsmen PSL 2026 photos-Riley Meredith
Hyderabad Kingsmen Riley Meredith bats during the opening cricket match of the Pakistan Super League between Lahore Qalandars and Hyderabad Kingsmen, which taking place without spectators, in Lahore, Pakistan. | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
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Lahore Qalandars Vs Hyderabad Kingsmen PSL 2026 photos-Sikandar Raza
Lahore Qalandars' Sikandar Raza, second right, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Hyderabad Kingsmen Marnus Labuschagne during the opening cricket match of the Pakistan Super League between Lahore Qalandars and Hyderabad Kingsmen, which taking place without spectators, in Lahore, Pakistan. | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
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Lahore Qalandars Vs Hyderabad Kingsmen PSL 2026 photos-Sikandar Raza
Lahore Qalandars' Sikandar Raza, center, celebrates with teammates after takin the wicket of Hyderabad Kingsmen Kusal Perera during the opening cricket match of the Pakistan Super League between Lahore Qalandars and Hyderabad Kingsmen, which taking place without spectators, in Lahore, Pakistan. | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
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Lahore Qalandars Vs Hyderabad Kingsmen PSL 2026 photos-Shaheen Shah Afridi
Lahore Qalandars' Shaheen Shah Afridi appeals unsuccessful LBW out of Hyderabad Kingsmen Saim Ayub during the opening cricket match of the Pakistan Super League between Lahore Qalandars and Hyderabad Kingsmen, which taking place without spectators, in Lahore, Pakistan. | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
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Lahore Qalandars Vs Hyderabad Kingsmen PSL 2026 photos-Ubaid Shah
Lahore Qalandars' Ubaid Shah, right, bowls as Hyderabad Kingsmen Saim Ayub watches during the opening cricket match of the Pakistan Super League between Lahore Qalandars and Hyderabad Kingsmen, which taking place without spectators, in Lahore, Pakistan. | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
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Lahore Qalandars Vs Hyderabad Kingsmen PSL 2026 photos-Asif Ali
Lahore Qalandars' Asif Ali is bowled out by Hyderabad Kingsmen Mohammad Ali during the opening cricket match of the Pakistan Super League between Lahore Qalandars and Hyderabad Kingsmen, which taking place without spectators, in Lahore, Pakistan. | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
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Lahore Qalandars Vs Hyderabad Kingsmen PSL 2026 photos-Fakhar Zaman
Lahore Qalandars' Fakhar Zaman, second left, and Haseeb Ullah, second right, run between the wickets during the opening cricket match of the Pakistan Super League between Lahore Qalandars and Hyderabad Kingsmen, which taking place without spectators, in Lahore, Pakistan. | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
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Lahore Qalandars Vs Hyderabad Kingsmen PSL 2026 photos-Gaddafi Stadium
A view of the Gaddafi Stadium, where opening cricket match of the Pakistan Super League between Lahore Qalandars and Hyderabad Kingsmen, is taking place without spectators, in Lahore, Pakistan. | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
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Lahore Qalandars Vs Hyderabad Kingsmen PSL 2026 photos- Gaddafi Stadium
A view of the Gaddafi Stadium, where opening cricket match of the Pakistan Super League between Lahore Qalandars and Hyderabad Kingsmen, is taking place without spectators, in Lahore, Pakistan. | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
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