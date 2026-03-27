Lahore Qalandars Vs Hyderabad Kingsmen, PSL 2026: Fakhar Zaman, Bowlers Power 69-Run Rout In Season Opener
Lahore Qalandars began their PSL 2026 campaign in dominant fashion, defeating debutants Hyderabad Kingsmen by 69 runs in the tournament opener at Gaddafi Stadium. Batting first, Lahore posted an imposing 199/6, powered by Fakhar Zaman’s fluent 53 and strong contributions through the middle order. In reply, Hyderabad struggled to build momentum despite a steady start, losing wickets at regular intervals. Lahore’s pace attack, led by Haris Rauf and supported by Shaheen Afridi and Mustafizur Rahman, kept things tight throughout the innings. Hyderabad were eventually restricted to 130/9, falling well short of the target. The comprehensive win gave Lahore a strong start while exposing the challenges ahead for the new franchise.
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