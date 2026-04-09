KKR Vs LSG, IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 15 At Kolkata's Eden Gardens
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) host Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the fifteenth match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, April 09, 2026. LSG have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Kolkata Knight Riders are yet to win a game in the IPL 2026 after the first three games. They have a single point on the board due to washed out match against PBKS. Although their overseas star Finn Allen has showed glimpses of brilliance, Green has not been able to perform. With Varun Chakravarthy out injured, Rahane has further problems to handle ahead of taking on LSG. Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant's LSG registered their first win against SRH and are up and running. Their pace attack led by Mohammed Shami and Prince Yadav has been effective and the batting has done enough with performances from Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh and captain Pant himself. LSG will not want a slip up against the struggling Knights and bag two points.
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