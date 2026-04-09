KKR Vs LSG, IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 15 At Kolkata's Eden Gardens

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) host Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the fifteenth match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, April 09, 2026. LSG have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Kolkata Knight Riders are yet to win a game in the IPL 2026 after the first three games. They have a single point on the board due to washed out match against PBKS. Although their overseas star Finn Allen has showed glimpses of brilliance, Green has not been able to perform. With Varun Chakravarthy out injured, Rahane has further problems to handle ahead of taking on LSG. Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant's LSG registered their first win against SRH and are up and running. Their pace attack led by Mohammed Shami and Prince Yadav has been effective and the batting has done enough with performances from Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh and captain Pant himself. LSG will not want a slip up against the struggling Knights and bag two points.

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IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders
Lucknow Super Giants' captain Rishabh Pant, right, and Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Ajinkya Rahane during toss ahead of an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders, at Eden Gardens, in Kolkata. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
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IPL 2026: LSG vs KKR Finn Allen
Kolkata Knight Riders' Finn Allen plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
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IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants
Lucknow Super Giants' Prince Yadav, right, celebrates the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders' Finn Allen with teammates during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
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IPL 2026: LSG vs KKR Angkrish Raghuvanshi
Kolkata Knight Riders' Angkrish Raghuvanshi plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
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IPL 2026: LSG vs KKR Ajinkya Rahane
Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Ajinkya Rahane loses the grip of his bat during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
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IPL 2026: KKR vs LSG Ajinkya Rahane
Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Ajinkya Rahane plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
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Indian Premier League: KKR vs LSG Digvesh Rathi
Lucknow Super Giants' Digvesh Rathi celebrates the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Ajinkya Rahane during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants in Kolkata, India | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
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Indian Premier League: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants
Lucknow Super Giants' Manimaran Siddharth celebrates the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders' Angkrish Raghuvanshi during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
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IPL 2026: KKR vs LSG Rinku Singh
Kolkata Knight Riders' Rinku Singh is bowled out during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
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Rinku Singh IPL 2026: KKR vs LSG
Kolkata Knight Riders' Rinku Singh plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
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IPL 2026: KKR vs LSG Rovman Powell
Kolkata Knight Riders' Rovman Powell plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
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Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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