KKR Vs LSG, IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 15 At Kolkata's Eden Gardens

Lucknow Super Giants' captain Rishabh Pant, right, and Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Ajinkya Rahane during toss ahead of an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders, at Eden Gardens, in Kolkata. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

1/10 Kolkata Knight Riders' Finn Allen plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das





2/10 Lucknow Super Giants' Prince Yadav, right, celebrates the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders' Finn Allen with teammates during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das





3/10 Kolkata Knight Riders' Angkrish Raghuvanshi plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das





4/10 Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Ajinkya Rahane loses the grip of his bat during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das





5/10 Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Ajinkya Rahane plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das





6/10 Lucknow Super Giants' Digvesh Rathi celebrates the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Ajinkya Rahane during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants in Kolkata, India | Photo: AP/Bikas Das





7/10 Lucknow Super Giants' Manimaran Siddharth celebrates the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders' Angkrish Raghuvanshi during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das





8/10 Kolkata Knight Riders' Rinku Singh is bowled out during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das





9/10 Kolkata Knight Riders' Rinku Singh plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das





10/10 Kolkata Knight Riders' Rovman Powell plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das





