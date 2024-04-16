KKR Vs RR, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Rajasthan Royals Match Prediction, Playing 11, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders will meet in match number 31 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday. (Full Coverage | Preview | More Cricket News)
Both teams currently stand at the top two positions in the points table which also makes this contest interesting. The Sanju Samson-led Sanju Samson have won five out of six games whereas Shreyas Iyer's KKR have won four out of five matches so far.
KKR used the home conditions very well in their last match on Sunday against Lucknow Super Giants and comprehensively won the game by eight wickets thanks to Phil Salt's unbeaten 89 off 47 balls and Mitchell Starc's three wickets.
Rajasthan Royals are coming after beating Punjab Kings by three wickets in Mullanpur. Shimron Hetmyer finished the game easily which once could have gone either way.
Predicted Playing XI for KKR vs RR, IPL 2024 match:
Kolkata Knight Riders predicted playing XI: Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy
Impact sub: Rinku Singh
Rajasthan Royals predicted playing XI: Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Keshav Maharaj, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler
Impact sub: Rovman Powell/Nandre Burger
KKR vs RR, IPL 2024 Pitch report:
The pitch at Eden Gardens has favoured the batters so far in this tournament. There may be some assistance to the spinners but overall it is going to be a batter's paradise and a high-scoring game is expected.
KKR vs RR Full Squads:
Kolkata Knight Riders: Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rinku Singh, Allah Ghazanfar, Sakib Hussain, Sherfane Rutherford, Chetan Sakariya, Nitish Rana, Srikar Bharat, Dushmantha Chameera
Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Tanush Kotian, Keshav Maharaj, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shubham Dubey, Navdeep Saini, Abid Mushtaq, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jos Buttler, Sandeep Sharma, Nandre Burger, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Singh Rathore
KKR vs RR, IPL 2024 Head to Head
KKR and RR have played each other 28 times in the IPL history. KKR have won 14 matches and RR have come out victorious on 13 occasions. One match ended without a result.
KKR vs RR, IPL head to head in Eden Gardens
KKR have won six out of the total 10 matches played at the Eden Gardens. RR have won four of them.