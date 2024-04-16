Cricket

KKR Vs RR, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Rajasthan Royals Match Prediction, Playing 11, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals are set to clash in the group-stage fixture of the IPL 2024 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday. Here is a look at the predicted playing XI, head-to-head stats, venue records and pitch update

Advertisement

AP%20Photo%2FBikas%20Das
Kolkata Knight Riders' Andre Russell, right, and teammate Varun Chakaravarthy celebrate the wicket of Lucknow Super Giants' captain KL Rahul during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants in Kolkata. AP Photo/Bikas Das
info_icon

Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders will meet in match number 31 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday. (Full Coverage | Preview | More Cricket News)

Both teams currently stand at the top two positions in the points table which also makes this contest interesting. The Sanju Samson-led Sanju Samson have won five out of six games whereas Shreyas Iyer's KKR have won four out of five matches so far.

KKR used the home conditions very well in their last match on Sunday against Lucknow Super Giants and comprehensively won the game by eight wickets thanks to Phil Salt's unbeaten 89 off 47 balls and Mitchell Starc's three wickets.

Advertisement

Rajasthan Royals are coming after beating Punjab Kings by three wickets in Mullanpur. Shimron Hetmyer finished the game easily which once could have gone either way.

Predicted Playing XI for KKR vs RR, IPL 2024 match:

Kolkata Knight Riders predicted playing XI: Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy

Impact sub: Rinku Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders' Phil Salt plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders in Visakhapatnam. - AP Photo/ Surjeet Yadav
Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2024: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For

BY Jagdish Yadav

Rajasthan Royals predicted playing XI: Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Keshav Maharaj, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler

Advertisement

Impact sub: Rovman Powell/Nandre Burger

KKR vs RR, IPL 2024 Pitch report:

The pitch at Eden Gardens has favoured the batters so far in this tournament. There may be some assistance to the spinners but overall it is going to be a batter's paradise and a high-scoring game is expected.

KKR vs RR Full Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rinku Singh, Allah Ghazanfar, Sakib Hussain, Sherfane Rutherford, Chetan Sakariya, Nitish Rana, Srikar Bharat, Dushmantha Chameera

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Tanush Kotian, Keshav Maharaj, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shubham Dubey, Navdeep Saini, Abid Mushtaq, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jos Buttler, Sandeep Sharma, Nandre Burger, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Singh Rathore

KKR vs RR, IPL 2024 Head to Head

KKR and RR have played each other 28 times in the IPL history. KKR have won 14 matches and RR have come out victorious on 13 occasions. One match ended without a result.

KKR vs RR, IPL head to head in Eden Gardens

KKR have won six out of the total 10 matches played at the Eden Gardens. RR have won four of them.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sikkim Assembly Election 2024: Date, Voting On April 19, Counting On June 2 | Full Schedule
  2. Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2024: Voting On April 19, Counting On June 2 | Full Schedule
  3. Odisha Assembly Elections 2024 Dates Announced: Find Schedule, Voting, Time Result Day | Full Details
  4. Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 Dates Announced: Schedule, Voting, Results | Full Details Here
  5. RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  6. ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff’s Film Crosses Rs 40 Crore Mark
  7. Salman Khan To Reportedly Continue Work After The Firing Incident; Asks Team Not To Cancel His Plans
  8. Iran-Israel Conflict: How The World Reacted To Looming Escalation In The Region