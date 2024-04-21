Cricket

KKR Vs RCB, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Opt To Bowl At Eden Gardens; Check Playing XIs

IPL 2024, KKR Vs RCB Live Updates: Welcome to the live coverage of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2024. Shreyas Iyer's KKR have already beaten RCB once this season as they look set to do 'the double' over Faf du Plessis' RCB at Eden Gardens on Sunday at 3:30 PM. Virat Kohli's batting is the only positive for the Challengers in this IPL with mere one win from seven games played. Glenn Maxwell could return to the side after his 'break' whereas KKR will look to take the second spot in the points table, overtaking Sunrisers Hyderabad. Get all the live scores and updates for the KKR vs RCB, IPL 2024, match 36 right here

21 April 2024
21 April 2024
KKR and RCB captains Shreyas Iyer and Faf Du Plessis ahead of their IPL clash in match 36 on April 21, Sunday. X | RCB

Salt On Fire! 48 off 13 balls 

Philip Salt is unstoppable, in 13 balls the dangerous Salt has delivered 7 fours and 3 sixes, an aggregate of 48.

KKR - 55/0 (4)

Super Six By Philip Salt! 

KKR's Philip Salt threw the ball up above all the eyes, in the first delivery of RCB's Mohammed Siraj clinching a super six! followed by a super four in the second delivery.

KKR - 12/0 (1)

Glimpse From Eden Gardens

KKR Vs RCB Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Siraj.

KKR Vs RCB Toss Update

RCB captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bowl first at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

KKR vs RCB Key Battles

Ahead of the key clash between KKR and RCB, check the Key Battles for this tie -

Kolkata Knight Riders' Sunil Narine plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals in Kolkata. - AP Photo/Bikas Das
KKR Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For

BY Jagdish Yadav

KKR Vs RCB Pitch Report

This is an afternoon game and that changes the dynamics completely. One short boundary at 61m, the other side is at 66m, the straight boundary is 73m long. It's very hot at 43 degrees and the pitch will suffer because of that, it's very dry. Most of the pitch looks even and flat, but there's one big chunk where it's extremely dry, the grass has been removed. It's around the spinner's length and they could exploit the patches. Otherwise, this pitch has plenty of runs on offer. With this heat, the captain winning the toss should opt to bat first, commentators Graeme Swann and Sanjay Manjrekar, say in their pitch report.

What's Today's Match Prediction For KKR Vs RCB?

To know what is going to be match prediction for KKR vs RCB tie, read more about it here -

IPL 2024: KKR had previously beaten RCB at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium early on in the season. - Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
KKR Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Today's Match Prediction, Fantasy XI, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Squads

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Saurav Chauhan, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Reece Topley, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Suyash Prabhudessai, Swapnil Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma, Glenn Maxwell, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar, Tom Curran, Mayank Dagar, Alzarri Joseph, Cameron Green, Manoj Bhandage, Himanshu Sharma

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer(c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Allah Ghazanfar, Sakib Hussain, Sherfane Rutherford, Chetan Sakariya, Nitish Rana, Srikar Bharat, Dushmantha Chameera.

KKR Vs RCB, IPL 2024 Live Blog

IPL 2024, KKR Vs RCB Live Updates: Virat Kohli is the current Orange Cap holder in the IPL 2024 but that could mean nothing if Royal Challengers Bengaluru dont come away with a win against Kolkata Knight Riders in match 36 at Eden Gardens on Sunday. Kohli is leading the run-chart with 361 runs at 72.20, however his team's performances have been a letdown. With more one victory so far, RCB have not been able to recreate the performances as compared to their women counterparts, who won the WPL 2024. As for KKR, Shreyas Iyer's side have four wins and two losses after six games and are placed at three in the IPL point table. Meanwhile, RCB are at the bottom with just one win in their seven games. Get all the live scores and updates for the KKR vs RCB, IPL 2024, match 36 right here.(Key Battles | Full Coverage)

