KKR Vs RCB, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Opt To Bowl At Eden Gardens; Check Playing XIs

IPL 2024, KKR Vs RCB Live Updates: Virat Kohli is the current Orange Cap holder in the IPL 2024 but that could mean nothing if Royal Challengers Bengaluru dont come away with a win against Kolkata Knight Riders in match 36 at Eden Gardens on Sunday. Kohli is leading the run-chart with 361 runs at 72.20, however his team's performances have been a letdown. With more one victory so far, RCB have not been able to recreate the performances as compared to their women counterparts, who won the WPL 2024. As for KKR, Shreyas Iyer's side have four wins and two losses after six games and are placed at three in the IPL point table. Meanwhile, RCB are at the bottom with just one win in their seven games. Get all the live scores and updates for the KKR vs RCB, IPL 2024, match 36 right here.(Key Battles | Full Coverage)