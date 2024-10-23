Kenya Vs Seychelles ICC Men's T20 WC Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier-B Toss Update: SEY Bat First In Nairobi - Check Playing XIs

Seychelles have won the toss, and have opted to have a bat against Kenya in the 10th match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 WC Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier-B being played at the Ruaraka Sports Club Ground, Nairobi, Kenya. (More Cricket News)
ICC Men's T20 WC Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier-B Playing XIs
Seychelles: Tim Horpinitch(c), Thiwanka Rajapaksha, Mazharul Islam, Stephen Madusanka, Shanmuga Sundram Mohan(wk), Rajaram Naidoo, Jobayer Hossen, Rashen De Silva, Shohal Rana, Nagarajan Gnanapragasam, Samarathunga Rukmal
Kenya: Neil Mugabe, Rushab Patel, Sachin Bhudia, Irfan Karim(wk), Sachin Gill, Rakep Patel, Shem Ngoche(c), Lucas Oluoch, Vraj Patel, Gerard Mwendwa, Francis Mutua
ICC Men's T20 WC Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier-B Squads
Seychelles Squad: Mazharul Islam, Thiwanka Rajapaksha, Stephen Madusanka, Tim Horpinitch(c), Rashen de Silva, Manikandan Mariyappan, Shanmugasundram Mohan(w), Naidoo Krishnasamy, Hirani Lalji Harji, Jobayer Hossen, Samarathunga Rukmal, Nagarajan Gnanapragasam, Sujarikhan Tandavel, Harsha Madhushanka, Tharmenthiran Shanmugam, Sohail Rocket Rana
Kenya Squad: Pushkar Sharma, Neil Mugabe, Sachin Gill, Rakep Patel, Sachin Bhudia, Irfan Karim(w), Lucas Oluoch, Shem Ngoche(c), Francis Mutua, Peter Langat, Gerard Mwendwa, Dhiren Gondaria, Rushab Patel, Vraj Patel
Kenya are placed second in the points table, with three wins from three games, having accumulated six points with a net run rate of +5.173.
Seychelles, on the other hand, are fifth on the table, having collected just two points from three matches, and will be eager to turn the tables against Kenya.