KEN Vs MOZ, T20 WC Sub Regional Africa Qualifier, Toss Update: Mozambique Bowl First Against Kenya

Mozambique are up against Kenya in match 3 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup sub-regional Africa Qualifier Group B at the Ruaraka Sports Club Ground in Nairobi on Saturday. (More Cricket News)
Toss Update:
Mozambique won the toss and opted to bowl first against Kenya.
Playing XIs:
Kenya: Rushab Patel, Dhiren Gondaria, Rakep Patel, Sachin Bhudia, Sachin Gill, Pushkar Sharma, Irfan Karim(w/c), Shem Ngoche, Peter Langat, Vraj Patel, Francis Mutua
Mozambique: Francisco Couana(c), Vieira Tembo, Lourenco Salomone, Farruque Nhaduate(w), Agostinho Navicha, Jose Joao, Filipe Cossa, Joao Hou, Dario Macome, Camate Roposo, Eugenio Azine
This is the third match of the tournament and Kenya's first. In the morning, Rwanda won over the Gambia by the walkover method without a ball being bowled.
The Irfan Karim-led Kenya team looks more balanced and hopeful of starting their campaign with a victory. On the other hand, Mozambique will also try its best to keep the results in its favour.