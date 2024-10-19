Cricket

KEN Vs MOZ, T20 WC Sub Regional Africa Qualifier, Toss Update: Mozambique Bowl First Against Kenya

Mozambique face Kenya in match 3 of the T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier in Nairobi. Here are the toss update, playing XIs and other details of the KEN Vs MOZ cricket match

ken vs moz toss X icc africa
Mozambique Skipper with Kenya captain during the toss in Nairobi. Photo: X | ICC Africa
info_icon

Mozambique are up against Kenya in match 3 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup sub-regional Africa Qualifier Group B at the Ruaraka Sports Club Ground in Nairobi on Saturday. (More Cricket News)

Toss Update:

Mozambique won the toss and opted to bowl first against Kenya.

Playing XIs:

Kenya: Rushab Patel, Dhiren Gondaria, Rakep Patel, Sachin Bhudia, Sachin Gill, Pushkar Sharma, Irfan Karim(w/c), Shem Ngoche, Peter Langat, Vraj Patel, Francis Mutua

Mozambique: Francisco Couana(c), Vieira Tembo, Lourenco Salomone, Farruque Nhaduate(w), Agostinho Navicha, Jose Joao, Filipe Cossa, Joao Hou, Dario Macome, Camate Roposo, Eugenio Azine

All six teams participating in the T20 World Cup Africa Sub-regional Qualifier B. - X/ZimCricketv
Kenya Vs Mozambique Live Streaming: When, To Watch T20 World Cup Africa Sub-regional Qualifier B Match 3

BY Outlook Sports Desk

This is the third match of the tournament and Kenya's first. In the morning, Rwanda won over the Gambia by the walkover method without a ball being bowled.

The Irfan Karim-led Kenya team looks more balanced and hopeful of starting their campaign with a victory. On the other hand, Mozambique will also try its best to keep the results in its favour.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Bangladesh Vs South Africa, 1st Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch BAN Vs RSA Match On TV And Online
  2. United States Vs Nepal Live Streaming, 2nd T20I: When, Where To Watch USA Vs NEP Match On TV And Online
  3. IPL 2025: Fan Asks Rohit Sharma To Come To RCB - Here's What India Captain Said
  4. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 4 Highlights: Hosts Need To Defend 107 Before Bad Light Stops Play; IND - 46, 462; NZ - 402, 0/0
  5. The Ford Trophy 2024-25 Live Streaming: Schedule, Squads, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. FC Goa Vs Mumbai City FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: FCG 0-2 MCFC At Half-Time In Margao
  2. Premier League: City Have Decided Who Can Replace Guardiola, Claims Ederson
  3. Liverpool: Alexander-Arnold 'Not Disturbed' By Future Speculation, Admits Reds Manager Arne Slot
  4. Three Indian Footballers Set To Undergo Training Session At Old Trafford
  5. Leeds United Vs Sheffield United: Pascal Struijk And Mateo Joseph Lead Team To 2-0 Derby Triumph
Tennis News
  1. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch 6 Kings Slam Final
  2. Rafael Nadal Vs Novak Djokovic Live Streaming, 6 Kings Slam: When And Where To Watch Final Meeting Of Two Legends
  3. Rafael Nadal Vs Novak Djokovic, 6 Kings Slam: Spaniard Ready For Last Meeting With Nole
  4. Rafael Nadal Vs Carlos Alcaraz, 6 Kings Slam: Carlitos Humble Rafa In All-Spaniard Riyadh Clash
  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Novak Djokovic, 6 Kings Slam: World No. 1 Italian Beats Serbian Great Again
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Register Dominant 4-2 Win Against Japan
  2. Malaysia Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs NZ Juniors
  3. Australia Vs Great Britain Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs GBR Juniors
  4. India Vs Japan, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  5. Hockey India League Women's Player Auction Highlights: Franchises Finalize Squads As Bidding Ends

Trending Stories

National News
  1. LG Manoj Sinha Approves J&K Cabinet's Resolution For Restoration Of Statehood
  2. ECI Orders To Remove Jharkhand's Acting DGP Ahead Of Assembly Polls
  3. Who Is Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar | Know About The New NCW Chairperson
  4. Toxic Foam Covers Yamuna Again
  5. CM Mamata Banerjee Urges Doctors To Withdraw 'Fast Unto Death', Asks For '3-4 Months' To Fulfill All Demands
Entertainment News
  1. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  2. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  3. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
  4. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
  5. Occupied City Review: Steve McQueen’s Holocaust Documentary Wearily Cuts Between Past and Present-Day Amsterdam
US News
  1. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  2. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
  3. US Elections 2024: Georgia Sees Record Turnout As Early Voting Begins In Key Swing States
  4. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  5. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
World News
  1. France Faces Worst Flood In 40 Years
  2. Life And Death Of Hamas Chief Yahya Sinwar
  3. Japan: Man Firebombs Ruling Party HQ, Crashes Car Into PM's Residence
  4. Netanyahu's Home Targeted In Drone Attack; Gunshot To The Head Killed Sinwar, Reveals Autopsy
  5. Post-Uprising Bangladesh Toddles Towards Democracy 
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 19, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  2. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 4 Highlights: Hosts Need To Defend 107 Before Bad Light Stops Play; IND - 46, 462; NZ - 402, 0/0
  3. Weekly Horoscope For October 20th To October 26th: Unlock The Astrological Predictions For Every Zodiac Sign
  4. India Vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 4 Live Action In Pictures - See The Best Photos From Bengaluru
  5. Yahya Sinwar Death: Who Will Head Hamas Next? | The Possible Successors
  6. Canadian Border Cop Named In India's Terror List; Ottawa Minister's 'On Notice' Warning To Diplomats | Latest
  7. Bhutan Vs Thailand Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 Toss Update: BHU To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
  8. Cuba Suffers Nationwide Blackout As Its Main Power Plant Fails