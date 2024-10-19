Cricket

Kenya Vs Mozambique Live Streaming: When, To Watch T20 World Cup Africa Sub-regional Qualifier B Match 3

Check out how you can watch the Kenya Vs Mozambique T20 World Cup Africa sub-regional qualifier B match 3 live

T20 World Cup Africa Sub-regional Qualifier B
All six teams participating in the T20 World Cup Africa Sub-regional Qualifier B. Photo: X/ZimCricketv
Kenya will face Mozambique on Saturday as both teams will open their campaign in the T20 World Cup Africa Sub-regional Qualifier B where six teams are participating. Kenya are also the hosts of the tournament. (More Cricket News)

The top two teams at the end of the competition will advance to the Africa qualifiers where they will be joined by Nambia, Uganda and four other African nations from sub-regional qualifiers A and C. Two teams from the Africa qualifiers will earn tickets to the ICC 2026 Men's T20 World Cup that will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

Kenya, the semi-finalists of the 2003 Cricket World Cup, are yet to revive their cricketing journey. They have lost their ODI status and have not qualified for any T20 World Cup since the inaugural edition in 2007. This time, led by Shem Ngoche, Kenyans would try to take a strong step forward in a bid to finally qualify for the T20 World Cup.

Filipe Cossa will again captain Mozambique in the tournament. Cossa-led Mozambique had won five matches last time in the sub-regional qualifiers but could not qualify for the African qualifiers. Cossa will once again have the chance to at least make his team qualify for the African qualifiers but the road would not be easy. They face heavyweights Zimbabwe in the first match and a crushing defeat in the opener could make things really tough for them.

Kenya squad: Dhiren Gondaria, Neil Mugabe, Pushkar Sharma, Rushab Patel, Sachin Bhudia, Lucas Oluoch, Rakep Patel, Sachin Gill, Irfan Karim, Francis Mutua, Gerard Mwendwa, Peter Langat, Shem Ngoche (c), Vraj Patel. 

Mozambique squad: Agostinho Navicha, Eugenio Azine, Lourenco Salomone, Mario Manjate, Antonio Laice, Filipe Cossa (c), Francisco Damiao Couana, Joao Hou, Farruque Nhaduate, Vieira Tembo, Camate Roposo, Dario Macome, Jose Joao, Manussur Algi.

Kenya vs Mozambique Live Streaming Details

When and where is the Kenya vs Mozambique Africa sub-regional qualifier B match?

The Kenya vs Mozambique match will take place on Saturday, October 19 at the Nairobi Gymkhana in Kenya from 4:00pm IST.

Where to watch the Kenya vs Mozambique Africa sub-regional qualifier B match live?

The Kenya vs Mozambique match will be live streamed on FanCode app and website.

