Kenya Vs Mozambique Live Streaming: When, To Watch T20 World Cup Africa Sub-regional Qualifier B Match 3

Filipe Cossa will again captain Mozambique in the tournament. Cossa-led Mozambique had won five matches last time in the sub-regional qualifiers but could not qualify for the African qualifiers. Cossa will once again have the chance to at least make his team qualify for the African qualifiers but the road would not be easy. They face heavyweights Zimbabwe in the first match and a crushing defeat in the opener could make things really tough for them.