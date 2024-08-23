Cricket

Jemimah Rodrigues' WCPL Stint Helps Her Prepare For Pressure Situation In T20 World Cup

While the chat was largely centred around the WCPL, Rodrigues noted that she would try to perfect a few aspects of her batting ahead of the World Cup

jemimah rodrigues with trinbago knight riders women X
Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues with her teammates of Trinbago Knight Riders women in WCPL 2024. Photo: X | Female Cricket
info_icon

Star India batter Jemimah Rodrigues on Thursday said her maiden foray into women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) will help her tackle pressure situations better in the upcoming T20 World Cup. (More Cricket News)

Rodrigues will appear for Trinbago Knight Riders in the WCPL, and they will face title holders Barbados Royals in their opening match on Friday.

“Firstly, just to come out and play cricket because, for me, that’s how I see it before the (Women’s) T20 World Cup (2024). I think these are the matches that I'm actually going to get as the rest all will be my own preparation,” Rodrigues said in an interaction organised by the Fancode.

“The more you're in that situation and in those pressure moments, I think that's the best preparation you can have. So, for me, I look at it (WCPL) more as a preparation for the T20 World Cup,” she added.

Barbados Royals women captain Hayley Mathews with the WCPL trophy. - Photo: X | Women Cricket
Women's Caribbean Premier League 2024 Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know

BY Outlook Sports Desk

While the chat was largely centred around the WCPL, Rodrigues noted that she would try to perfect a few aspects of her batting ahead of the World Cup.

The ICC showpiece will be held in the UAE next month after the global governing body shifted it from Bangladesh owing to the political unrest in that nation.

“Really looking forward to…a few things that I'm working on at nets and I am trying to implement them here.

“Because when you do it in practice, it's different. But when you do it in a match, it's way different."

However, Rodrigues has an immediate goal ahead of her, helping the Knight Riders win the WCPL title.

“At the same time, I have an added responsibility playing for TKR to do whatever I can to make sure my team wins in the end,” she added.

Veteran India pacer Shikha Pandey, who will also turn out for TKR, was delighted to see her old teammate Jhulan Goswami come on board as the Knight Riders’ mentor.

“I did feel that I'll be in an environment with her around also because of the WPL. So, this doesn't come in as a shocker that she's here. It's really nice for her to be here as a mentor. I kind of know her psyche. I played alongside her.

“So, I have a fair idea about what she wants me to do. So, it's been really nice for me to be in the same team as her,” said Pandey.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 LIVE Score: BAN Trail By 421 As PAK Look For Wickets In Rawalpindi
  2. Netherlands vs Canada, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Netherlands T20I Tri-series 2024 Match 1
  3. ENG Vs SL, 1st Test Day 2: Jamie Smith, Harry Brook Inch England Ahead Of Sri Lanka
  4. Hong Kong Vs Malaysia, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch KCC Tri-Nations Cup 2024 Match 3
  5. Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 2: Rizwan, Shakeel Build Healthy Lead For PAK
Football News
  1. Chelsea 2-0 Servette: Noni Madueke's Second Gives Blues Strong Advantage In Qualifying
  2. Thibaut Courtois Refuses To Return To Belgium Duty Under Domenico Tedesco
  3. Europa Conference League: Chelsea 'Played With Fire' In Servette Win, Claims Enzo Maresca
  4. Fulham v Leicester City, Premier League: Preview, Prediction, Key Players
  5. Premier League Transfer News: Brentford Sign Sepp Van Den Berg From Liverpool
Tennis News
  1. US Open Draw: Alcaraz, Sinner Could Meet In Semis; Djokovic, Swiatek To Start Against Qualifiers
  2. Novak Djokovic's Olympic Triumph Has 'Separated Him From The Rest,' Says John Mcenroe
  3. Monterrey Open: Emma Navarro Rallies Past Camila Osorio To Reach Quarterfinals - Match Report
  4. US Open: Carlos Alcaraz Determined To Shrug Off Cincinnati Open Disappointment
  5. Jannik Sinner Doping Probe: World No. 1 'Worn Down Physically And Mentally', Says Coach
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. PM Modi Ukraine Visit Live: Prime Minister On His Way To Kyiv; Meeting With President Zelenskyy Today
  2. Tripura: 22 Die, 17 Lakh Affected Due To Flood, Landslides; IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall Today
  3. Uttar Pradesh: Over 13 Lakh Government Employees May Lose Salaries | Know Why
  4. Goa CM Expresses Concern To Centre Over Airlines Shifting Operations From Dabolim Airport To Mopa
  5. 'Misleading': FSSAI Orders Removal Of 'A1', 'A2' Claims From Milk, Milk Products In Packaging
Entertainment News
  1. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  2. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  3. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
  4. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
  5. Haniya Aslam’s Quiet Revolution
US News
  1. US Elections: Kamala Harris Accepts Democratic Nomination; Highlights Immigration, NATO, China in Speech
  2. Best Of The iPhone Photography Awards 2024 Winners | Highlights
  3. Instagram Debuts Myspace-Inspired Music Feature And Color-Changing Notes In Sabrina Carpenter Collaboration | All You Need To Know
  4. Why TikTok Is Buzzing With Mormon Moms | The Impact Of Hulu's ‘The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives'
  5. 3 Teenagers Stabbed At Prospect Playground In Bronx, Investigation On
World News
  1. US Elections: Kamala Harris Accepts Democratic Nomination; Highlights Immigration, NATO, China in Speech
  2. For Sri Lanka, Some Uneasy Parallels In Bangladesh
  3. Pakistan: No Country For Rebellion
  4. Netra News: Journalism In Exile That Exposed Government Brutality
  5. India, A Convenient Scapegoat In South Asian Politics
Latest Stories
  1. Kolkata Rape Case: AIIMS Doctors Call Off Strike After SC's Assurance; Top Court Say Autopsy Timing Iffy
  2. Badlapur Kindergarten Sexual Abuse: Bombay HC Says 'Even 4-Year-Old Girls Not Being Spared'
  3. 'Factually Not Correct': MEA Quashes Reports Saying Tripura's Gumti River Dam Behind Bangladesh Floods
  4. England Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test, Day 2 Highlights: Bad Light Ends Day With ENG 23 Runs Ahead
  5. Delhi Police Busts Al Qaeda Module 'Aspiring To Declare Khilafat, Execute Serious Terrorist Activities'
  6. Rahul Gandhi In J&K: Ice Cream Outing, Congress Poll Meet, Tie-Up With NC, Statehood Restoration Push
  7. Horoscope For August 22, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  8. Kolkata Rape Case: FAIMA, AIIMS Call Off Strike After SC's Assurance; Medics Thank Top Court