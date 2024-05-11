Cricket

Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 7th T20I: When, Where To Watch

The hosts lead the series 5-0, ahead of match 6

JPN vs MNG, 1st T20I, Japan Cricket Association Twitter
Action from the first T20I between Japan and Mongolia at the Sano International Cricket Ground on Tuesday, May 7, 2024. Photo: X/Japan Cricket Association
info_icon

The Mongolia's tour of Japan is coming to an end with the seventh T20I, which will be played at the Sano International Cricket Ground on Sunday, May 12, 2024. The game is a part of a seven-match series. (More Cricket News)

The hosts lead the series 5-0, ahead of match 7. All the T20I matches saw Japan posting humongous victories, while the third game did not produce a result. The hosts simply dismantled the Mongolia batting line-up in the first two matches to complete crushing wins.

The second T20I was the most brutal, as Mongolia was bowled out for a mere 12 runs. This marked the second-lowest total in T20I history, just behind Isle of Man's 10 runs in 8.4 overs against Spain last year.

In the sixth match of the seven-match series, played on Saturday, May 11, Japan secured a dominant victory, defeating Mongolia by 158 runs. Japan posted a total of 216/3, while Mongolia could only manage 58/9 in their 20 overs.

BY PTI

Live Streaming Details

When, where will the Japan vs Mongolia, 7th T20I be played?

The Japan vs Mongolia, 7th T20I will be played at the Sano International Cricket Ground on Sunday, May 12, 2024 at 7:30am IST.

Where will the Japan vs Mongolia, 7th T20I be live streamed online?

The 7th T20I will be available for live streaming on the official YouTube channel of the Japan Cricket Association.

Squads

Japan: Charles Hinze, Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming, Kiefer Lake, Koji Hardgrave Abe, Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake, Abdul Samad, Benjamin Ito Davis, Declan Suzuki, Ibrahim Takahashi, Sabaorish Ravichandran,Alex Patmore (wk), Wataru Miyauchi (wk), Kazuma Stafford, Kohei Kubota, Makoto Taniyama, Reo Sakurano, Alester Kadowaki-Fleming.

Mongolia: Davaasuren Jamyansuren,Enkhbayar Buyantuguldur, Gandemberel Ganbold, Hitesh Upadhyay, Mungun Altankhuyag, Nyambaatar Naranbaatar, Tur-Erdene Sumiya, Amarsanaa Gan-Erdene (wk), Batmunkh Batkhuyag, Bat-Yalalt Namsrai, Buyantushig Terbish, Turmunkh Tumursukh, Zoljavkhlan Shurentsetseg, Enkh-Erdene Otgonbayar (wk), Enkhtuvshin Munkhbat, Od Lutbayar, Baljinnyam Batsukh, Luvsanzundui Erdenebulgan, Mohan Vivekanandan, Rentsendorj Batmunkh, Temuulen Amarmend.

