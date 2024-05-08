Cricket

Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 4th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online

The first two T20Is saw Japan registering landslide victories, while the third game ended without a result. Here is all you need about the JPN vs MNG, 4th T20I - venue, squads, live streaming and other details

Japan cricket team file photo, Japan Cricket Association website
info_icon

Mongolia's tour of Japan continues with the fourth T20I, to be played at the Sano International Cricket Ground on Thursday, May 9, 2024. The game is a part of a seven-match series, which will conclude at the end of the week on May 12. (More Cricket News)

Going into match 4, the hosts lead the series 2-0. The first two T20Is saw Japan registering landslide victories, while the third game ended without a result. The hosts absolutely dismantled the Mongolia batting line-up in the first two games to register crushing wins.

In the opening encounter, the visitors were shot out for just 33 runs while chasing Japan's target of 200 runs to suffer the 166-run defeat. Left-arm spinner Charles Hinze was the wrecker-in-chief, picking up four wickets for just four runs off 16 balls. Sabaorish Ravichandran (54 off 24 balls) and Wataru Miyauchi (72 off 54) scored half-centuries for the home team.

The home team further asserted its dominance in the second T20I, skittling Mongolia for a scarcely believable total of 12 runs. This was the second-lowest total in T20I history, behind Isle of Man's 10 in 8.4 overs against Spain last year.

Japan rode Sabaorish Ravichandran's 39-ball 69 to post a total of 217/7 in 20 overs. Mongolia, in reply, were able to bat for just 8.2 overs. If not for three extras, their total would have become the lowest in the history of T20Is. Furthermore, Japan's 205-run win in the second clash was their largest margin of victory in terms of runs in T20ls, beating a 180-run win against China.

Live Streaming Details

When, where will the Japan vs Mongolia, 4th T20I be played?

The Japan vs Mongolia, 4th T20I will be played at the Sano International Cricket Ground on Thursday, May 9, 2024 at 7:30am IST.

Where will the Japan vs Mongolia, 4th T20I be live streamed online?

The 4th T20I will be available for live streaming on the official YouTube channel of the Japan Cricket Association.

Squads

Japan: Charles Hinze, Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming, Kiefer Lake, Koji Hardgrave Abe, Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake, Abdul Samad, Benjamin Ito Davis, Declan Suzuki, Ibrahim Takahashi, Sabaorish Ravichandran,Alex Patmore (wk), Wataru Miyauchi (wk), Kazuma Stafford, Kohei Kubota, Makoto Taniyama, Reo Sakurano.

Mongolia: Davaasuren Jamyansuren,Enkhbayar Buyantuguldur, Gandemberel Ganbold, Hitesh Upadhyay, Mungun Altankhuyag, Nyambaatar Naranbaatar, Tur-Erdene Sumiya, Amarsanaa Gan-Erdene (wk), Batmunkh Batkhuyag, Bat-Yalalt Namsrai, Buyantushig Terbish, Turmunkh Tumursukh, Zoljavkhlan Shurentsetseg, Enkh-Erdene Otgonbayar (wk), Enkhtuvshin Munkhbat, Od Lutbayar, Baljinnyam Batsukh, Luvsanzundui Erdenebulgan, Mohan Vivekanandan, Rentsendorj Batmunkh, Temuulen Amarmend.

