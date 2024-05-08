Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 4th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online

Japan rode Sabaorish Ravichandran's 39-ball 69 to post a total of 217/7 in 20 overs. Mongolia, in reply, were able to bat for just 8.2 overs. If not for three extras, their total would have become the lowest in the history of T20Is. Furthermore, Japan's 205-run win in the second clash was their largest margin of victory in terms of runs in T20ls, beating a 180-run win against China.