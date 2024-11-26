Ivory Coast's baptism by fire will continue Tuesday evening when they take on Botswana in match 9 of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier C 2024 for the 2026 finals in India and Sri Lanka. Watch the Ivory Coast vs Botswana cricket match today (November 26, 2024) live. (More Cricket News)
Toss Update
Botswana won the toss and elected to bowl first against Ivory Coast.
Playing XIs
Ivory Coast: Ouattara Mohamed, Kouakou Wilfried, Dosso Issiaka(c), Dje Claude, Assouan Roger, Kone Aziz, Ladji Ezechiel, Maiga Ibrahim(w), Mimi Alex, Ouattara Djakaridja, Pamba Dimitri
Botswana: Boemo Kgosiemang, Karabo Motlhanka(c), Katlo Piet, Michael Badenhorst, Mmoloki Mooketsi, Monroux Kasselman(w), Phemelo Silas, Reginald Nehonde, Tharindu Perera, Thatayaone Tshose, Vinoo Balakrishnan
Squads
Botswana: Karabo Motlhanka(c), Vinoo Balakrishnan, Tharindu Perera, Valentine Mbazo(w), Reginald Nehonde, Thatayaone Tshose, Monroux Kasselman, Mmoloki Mooketsi, Boemo Kgosiemang, Katlo Piet, Michael Badenhorst, Phemelo Silas, Boemo Khumalo
Ivory Coast: Ouattara Mohamed, Kone Aziz, Mimi Alex, Kouakou Wilfried, Dosso Issiaka(c), Maiga Ibrahim(w), Kone Nagnama, Dje Claude, Ouattara Djakaridja, Ladji Ezechiel, Pamba Dimitri
A proud footballing nation, Ivory Coast became an Associate member of the International Cricket Council (ICC), still an exclusivist club according to many, in 2022 and its cricket team's induction has not been easy.
In their formal debut, against Sierra Leone on Friday, they were dismissed for 21 all out in 10.4 overs while chasing a 190-run target at Tafawa Balewa Square Cricket Oval, Lagos. Mimi Alex's 17-ball 5 was the top score in an innings that included four ducks. And 10 wickets fell to two bowlers.
The following day, at the same venue, they were dismissed for seven all out, now the lowest total recorded in the men's t20 cricket. This time, they were chasing Nigeria's 271/3. The previous low was 10 runs by Mongolia earlier this year and the Isle of Man in 2023.
Botswana, meanwhile, have two wins in two. In the tournament opener, they beat Eswatini by 48 runs at Tafawa Balewa Square Cricket Oval after posting 175/4. Vinoo Balakrishnan scored a fine century (101 off 66) before getting retired out.
It was followed by another convincing win, by five wickets against Sierra Leone. Tharindu Perera and Mmoloki Mooketsi for four wickets each to dismiss Sierra Leone for 115 all out, then chased the target down in 17.3 overs after an early wobble.
Botswana, for the record, became an ICC Associate member in 2005.
Teams competing in the Africa Sub Regional Qualifier C 2024:
Botswana, Eswatini, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Saint Helena and Sierra Leone.
The format is round-robin wherein each team play the other once.
The two top teams will join Kenya, Malawi, Namibia, Tanzania, Uganda and Zimbabwe in the eight-team regional finals. T20 World Cup 2024 finalists South Africa have already qualified for the next 2026 finals.
Ivory Coast Vs Botswana: Live Streaming Details
When and where is the Ivory Coast vs Botswana match being played?
The Ivory Coast vs Botswana match is being played at the NCF Oval 2, Abuja on Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 6:20pm IST.
Where is the Ivory Coast vs Botswana match being live streamed?
The Ivory Coast vs Botswana match is being live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.