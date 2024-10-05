Cricket

Ireland Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IRE Vs SA Match On TV And Online

South Africa will take on Ireland in the third and final one-day international of the series at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday, October 7

south-africa-national-cricket-team-vs-afghanistan-odi-UAE-x
South Africa National cricket team. Photo: X | Proteas Men
info_icon

South Africa will take on Ireland in the third and final one-day international of the series at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday, October 7. (More Cricket News)

The Temba Bavuma-led side come into the contest after clinching the first two games of the series, and will be eyeing a whitewash after their disappointing T20I series showing, which ended 1-1.

While on the other hand, Ireland will be hopeful of ending the series on a high, and will want to take a consolation, confidence-boosting win.

Ireland Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI Full Squads

Ireland Squad: Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling (c), Curtis Campher, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Gavin Hoey, Neil Rock, Stephen Doheny

South Africa Squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton, Rassie van der Dussen, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne(w), Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Nqaba Peter, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman, Nandre Burger, Jason Smith, Lizaad Williams

Ireland Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI Live Streaming Details

When and where will the third ODI between Ireland and South Africa be played?

The third ODI between Ireland and South Africa will be played on Monday, October 7 at the Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE from 5:00 PM IST.

Where will the third ODI between Ireland and South Africa be telecast and live streamed?

The third ODI between Ireland and South Africa will not be telecast on any TV channel in India. It will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Australia Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup: AUS-W Bowlers Strike Early, SL-W At 25/3 In 6.4 Overs
  2. Irani Cup 2024-25: Mumbai End 27-Year Wait, Seal 15th Title In Lucknow
  3. Australia Vs Sri Lanka Toss Update, Women's T20 World Cup: SL-W Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  4. West Indies Squad For Sri Lanka Tour 2024: Seniors Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran Opt Out – Check Who's In
  5. India Vs Pakistan, Women's T20 WC: IND-W Eye Team Tune-Up Ahead Of Key Showdown With Arch-Rivals
Football News
  1. Jamshedpur FC Vs East Bengal FC, ISL 2024-25 Live Score: Confident JFC Take On Struggling EBFC At Home
  2. Premier League Rejects Manchester City's Request To Delay 2025-26 Season Start
  3. Luis Suarez Believes Bielsa Has 'Divided' Uruguay National Side With Tactics And Approach
  4. Paul Pogba's Four-Year Doping Ban Reduced To 18 Months After CAS Appeal
  5. Premier League: Man City Boss Guardiola Says He Will Pay For Fans' Banner Asking Him To Stay Amid Uncertain Future
Tennis News
  1. Iga Swiatek Confirms Split With Coach Tomasz Wiktorowski And Wuhan Open Withdrawal
  2. World Tennis League 2024: Star-Studded Lineup Unveiled For Season 3 In Abu Dhabi
  3. Daniil Medvedev Beats Thiago Seyboth, Rallies To Straight Sets Win In Shanghai Opener
  4. China Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Stunned By Karolina Muchova In Beijing Quarter-Finals
  5. Stan Wawrinka Reflects On 'Tough Year' After Reaching ATP 1000 Hard-court Milestone
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  2. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  3. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details
  4. India Vs Germany: Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  5. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Amid RG Kar Row, Fresh Protest Erupt Against Rape-Murder Of Minor Girl In West Bengal, BJP Slams State Govt
  2. Assembly Elections Exit Polls 2024 LIVE: When Will Haryana And Jammu & Kashmir Exit Polls Be Revealed Today?
  3. Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: 49.13% Voter Turnout Till 3 PM; CM Saini Slams Congress Over 'Jhooth And Loot'
  4. How BJP’s Muslim Candidates In Haryana Hope To Shift The Vote Base
  5. Delhi Drug Bust: Dubai Link Unveiled, Look Out Circular Issued For Suspected Businessman
Entertainment News
  1. Manvat Murders Review: Ashish Bende’s Police Procedural is Too Sedate to Grip
  2. Kashmir’s Timeless Hamlet
  3. Kashmir Chronicles: A Cinema In The Offing
  4. Joker: Folie à Deux Review: Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Can’t Rescue a Flubbed-Experiment Sequel
  5. In The Shadows Of The Stars: A Photo Exhibition On Women Muqaish Artisans Of Lucknow
US News
  1. Who Are Padmini Pillai And Nalini Tata, The Indian Americans Selected As White House Fellows?
  2. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
  3. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  4. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  5. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
World News
  1. In Pictures: Heavy Flood Wreaks Havoc On Bosnia; Houses, Vehicles Submerged
  2. Haiti: At Least 70 Killed, 3000 Displaced In Brutal Gang Attack
  3. Major Amazon Tiver Tributary Drops To Lowest Level Due To Drought In Over 122 Years
  4. 'That’s The Thing You Want To Hit': Trump Urges Israel To Hit Iran's Nuclear Sites Amid Rising Middle East Tensions
  5. Middle East Tensions: Israel Strikes Beirut And Gaza, Lebanon-Syria Border Closed, US Military Strikes Houthis
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Horoscope For October 5, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Haryana Assembly Election: Young Voters Could Play Decisive Role
  3. Haryana Assembly Election 2024: What Past Vote Shares Foretell
  4. Why Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei Chose The Famous Imam Khomeini Mosque For His Rare Sermon
  5. South Korea Vs Philippines Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers: PHI Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  6. Failed Alliance Saves Congress From Harakiri In Haryana
  7. Haryana Assembly Election: Women, A Conspicuous Absence In Mewat’s Electoral Pitches
  8. Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: 49.13% Voter Turnout Till 3 PM; CM Saini Slams Congress Over 'Jhooth And Loot'