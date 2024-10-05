Ireland Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IRE Vs SA Match On TV And Online

South Africa will take on Ireland in the third and final one-day international of the series at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday, October 7. (More Cricket News)
The Temba Bavuma-led side come into the contest after clinching the first two games of the series, and will be eyeing a whitewash after their disappointing T20I series showing, which ended 1-1.
While on the other hand, Ireland will be hopeful of ending the series on a high, and will want to take a consolation, confidence-boosting win.
Ireland Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI Full Squads
Ireland Squad: Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling (c), Curtis Campher, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Gavin Hoey, Neil Rock, Stephen Doheny
South Africa Squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton, Rassie van der Dussen, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne(w), Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Nqaba Peter, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman, Nandre Burger, Jason Smith, Lizaad Williams
Ireland Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI Live Streaming Details
When and where will the third ODI between Ireland and South Africa be played?
The third ODI between Ireland and South Africa will be played on Monday, October 7 at the Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE from 5:00 PM IST.
Where will the third ODI between Ireland and South Africa be telecast and live streamed?
The third ODI between Ireland and South Africa will not be telecast on any TV channel in India. It will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.