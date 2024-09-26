Ireland Vs South Africa, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IRE Vs RSA Match

Ireland and South Africa are all set to go head-to-head in the T20I at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Friday, September 27. (More Sports News)
Five white-ball matches will be played between Ireland and South Africa in the UAE, starting with two T20Is, followed by three ODIs. The first match of the series is on Friday, September 27.
Ireland announced its 14-man squad for T20I, led by Paul Stirling. The team Ireland is very strong, carrying all key players: Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, and Craig Young.
The Proteas will seek to bounce back from a 1-2 ODI series defeat at the hands of Afghanistan in the UAE. Aiden Markram is confirmed to skipper South Africa as they face a two-match T20I series in Abu Dhabi.
Ireland Vs South Africa: Head-To-Head
South Africa have a perfect record against Ireland in T20 internationals, winning all five matches played between the two sides.
Ireland Vs South Africa: Squads
Ireland T20 squad: Paul Stirling (captain), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Fionn Hand, Matthew Humphreys, Graham Hume, Neil Rock (wicket-keeper), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wicket-keeper), Ben White, Craig Young
South Africa T20 squad: Aiden Markram (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Matthew Breetzke (wicket-keeper), Nandre Burger, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Patrick Kruger, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton (wicket-keeper), Andile Simelane, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs (wicket-keeper), Lizaad Williams
Ireland Vs South Africa: Live Streaming Details
When to watch Ireland Vs South Africa 1st T20I match?
The Ireland Vs South Africa 1st T20I match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Friday, September 27 at 9pm IST.
Where to watch Ireland Vs South Africa 1st T20I match?
The matches of the South Africa Tour of Ireland 2024 will be available for streaming on the FanCode app and website.