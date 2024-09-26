Cricket

Ireland Vs South Africa, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IRE Vs RSA Match

Ireland Vs South Africa, 1st T20I: Here's all the live streaming information you need for the IRE vs RSA match

Ireland-Vs-South-Africa
Ireland Vs South Africa, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IRE Vs RSA Match File Photo
info_icon

Ireland and South Africa are all set to go head-to-head in the T20I at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Friday, September 27. (More Sports News)

Five white-ball matches will be played between Ireland and South Africa in the UAE, starting with two T20Is, followed by three ODIs. The first match of the series is on Friday, September 27.

Ireland announced its 14-man squad for T20I, led by Paul Stirling. The team Ireland is very strong, carrying all key players: Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, and Craig Young.

The Proteas will seek to bounce back from a 1-2 ODI series defeat at the hands of Afghanistan in the UAE. Aiden Markram is confirmed to skipper South Africa as they face a two-match T20I series in Abu Dhabi.

South Africa National cricket team. - X | Proteas Men
South Africa Tour Of Ireland 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Venue, Squads - All Details Of IRE Vs RSA Matches In Abu Dhabi

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Ireland Vs South Africa: Head-To-Head

South Africa have a perfect record against Ireland in T20 internationals, winning all five matches played between the two sides.

Ireland Vs South Africa: Squads

Ireland T20 squad: Paul Stirling (captain), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Fionn Hand, Matthew Humphreys, Graham Hume, Neil Rock (wicket-keeper), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wicket-keeper), Ben White, Craig Young

South Africa T20 squad: Aiden Markram (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Matthew Breetzke (wicket-keeper), Nandre Burger, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Patrick Kruger, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton (wicket-keeper), Andile Simelane, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs (wicket-keeper), Lizaad Williams

Ireland Vs South Africa: Live Streaming Details

When to watch Ireland Vs South Africa 1st T20I match?

The Ireland Vs South Africa 1st T20I match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Friday, September 27 at 9pm IST.

Where to watch Ireland Vs South Africa 1st T20I match?

The matches of the South Africa Tour of Ireland 2024 will be available for streaming on the FanCode app and website.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Tanzania Vs Malawi, T20 WC Africa Sub Regional A Toss Update: TAN Bat First Against MAL
  2. Ireland Vs South Africa, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IRE Vs RSA Match
  3. Shakib Al Hasan Set to Retire From Test In Kanpur, Pushes For Farewell Match In Bangladesh
  4. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand 2nd Test, Day 1: SL Recover After Early Loss To Reach 102/1 At Lunch
  5. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test: India May Go With Same Playing XI In Kanpur, Hints Abhishek Nayar
Football News
  1. EFL Cup: Diogo Jota, Cody Gakpo Score Twice As Liverpool Beat West Ham United 5-1 - In Pics
  2. La Liga 2024-25: 'Perfect' Barca Still Have Room For Improvement, Says Coach Hansi Flick
  3. Erik Ten Hag Questions Manchester United Mentality In UEFA Europa League Opener
  4. Mikel Arteta Warns Ethan Nwaneri Over Taking Next Arsenal Step After EFL Cup Display
  5. EFL Cup: Arsenal Thrash Bolton 5-1 In Third Round Game - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Alcaraz Hoping Davis Cup Finals Will Not Be Nadal's 'Last Dance'
  2. China Open: Osaka Makes Winning Start Under Williams' Former Coach In Beijing
  3. Hangzhou Open Title: Former US Open Champion Marin Cilic Makes ATP History
  4. Jeevan, Vijay Win Hangzhou Open; Yuki Runner-Up at Chengdu; Sumit Nagal Loses In Beijing Open Qualifying Round
  5. Aryna Sabalenka Eyeing Number One Spot To Cap Impressive Year
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 43 Die, 3 Go Missing While Taking Holy Dip During ‘Jivitputrika’ Festival In 15 Bihar Districts
  2. Elections 2024 Wrap: PM Trolls Congress 'Infighting', Shah Says Party Would Impose 'Pak's Agenda' In J&K
  3. Making Sense Of Srinagar's Low Voter Turnout
  4. 'Hindus Go Back': BAPS Temple Desecrated In California, 2nd Incident In 10 Days| A Look At Past Cases
  5. Deep Dive | One Nation, One Election
Entertainment News
  1. Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Can Be Released If Certain Cuts Are Made: Censor Board To Bombay HC
  2. #MeToo: Malayalam Actor Edavela Babu Arrested In Sexual Assault Case, Later Released
  3. Totoro For The Young And The Old: On Hayao Miyazaki’s Transcendental Cinema
  4. Actor-Legislator M Mukesh Arrested In Rape Case By SIT And Released On Bail
  5. Kerala High Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Plea Of Siddique In Rape Case
US News
  1. Failures Of Secret Service Before Trump's July Assassination Bid Were 'Preventable': Senate Report
  2. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Locked In A Tight Race, Reveal Polls
  3. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
  4. Ryan Wesley Routh Left A Note Indicating Intention To Kill Trump: US Justice Department
  5. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Leads In Latest Polls; Trump Declares November Polls His 'Last' | Top Points
World News
  1. He Spent Half A Century In Jail For A Murder He Never Committed. Now He Has Been Released
  2. American Woman Dies In Sarco Capsule In Switzerland, Triggering Arrests And Ethical Debate | Controversy Explained
  3. Why Has Indian-Origin Author Jhumpa Lahiri Turned Down Prestigious Award
  4. Hong Kong Court To Sentence 2 Former News Editors In Landmark Sedition Case
  5. North Korea Has Enough Uranium To Build 'Double-Digit' Number Of Bombs: Seoul Spy Agency
Latest Stories
  1. Why Has Indian-Origin Author Jhumpa Lahiri Turned Down Prestigious Award
  2. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test Preview: India Aim For Clean Sweep Against Bangladesh In Kanpur
  3. Nipah: Kerala's Annual Health Hazard Could Be Yet Another Impact Of Ecological Imbalance
  4. Shakib Al Hasan Set to Retire From Test In Kanpur, Pushes For Farewell Match In Bangladesh
  5. 'Hindus Go Back': BAPS Temple Desecrated In California, 2nd Incident In 10 Days| A Look At Past Cases
  6. American Woman Dies In Sarco Capsule In Switzerland, Triggering Arrests And Ethical Debate | Controversy Explained
  7. Elections 2024 Wrap: PM Trolls Congress 'Infighting', Shah Says Party Would Impose 'Pak's Agenda' In J&K
  8. Ireland Vs South Africa, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IRE Vs RSA Match