South Africa Tour Of Ireland 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Venue, Squads - All Details Of IRE Vs RSA Matches In Abu Dhabi

Ireland will host South Africa for a white-ball series in Abu Dhabi, a decision the board’s chief executive Warren Deutrom had earlier described as a “creative” way to overcome the infrastructure constraints. (More Cricket News)
The series will get underway with a two-match T20I series, starting from Friday, September 27, and will run till Sunday, September 29. Both the games will be held at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
The T20I series will be followed by a three-match ODI series that will also be hosted by the same venue.
The one-day internationals will start from October 2 and the final game will be played on October 7.
South Africa Tour Of Ireland 2024 Schedule:
- 1st T20I, Friday, September 27 - Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
- 2nd T20I, Sunday, September 29 - Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
- 1st ODI, Wednesday, October 2 - Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI, Friday, October 4 - Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI, Friday, October 7 - Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
South Africa Tour Of Ireland 2024 Squads
Ireland T20I squad: Paul Stirling (captain), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Fionn Hand, Matthew Humphreys, Graham Hume, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young
Ireland ODI squad: Paul Stirling (captain), Mark Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Gavin Hoey, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Andy McBrine, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young
South Africa T20I squad: Aiden Markram (capt), Ottneil Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Nandre Burger, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Patrick Kruger, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Simelane, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams
South Africa ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, and Lizaad Williams.
South Africa Tour Of Ireland 2024 Live Streaming:
The matches of the South Africa Tour of Ireland 2024 will be available for streaming on the FanCode app and website.