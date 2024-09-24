Cricket

Irani Cup 2024 Squads Out: Rahane To Lead Mumbai, Ruturaj Appointed Rest Of India Captain

Irani Cup is a one-off annual first class match played between the defending Ranji Trophy champions and the Rest of India side consisting of players from all over the country. This year, the match will take place in Lucknow from October 1 to 5

Ruturaj Gaikwad. Photo: X/ChennaiIPL
The squads for the upcoming Irani Cup tie between defending Ranji Trophy champions Mumbai and Rest of India were announced on Tuesday. (More Cricket News)

Ajinkya Rahane, who led Mumbai to a record-extending 42nd Ranji Trophy title earlier this year, will be leading the side again in the one-off Irani Cup match. Ruturaj Gaikwad has been trusted with the captaincy of the Rest of India side.

Shardul Thakur, Prithvi Shaw and Shreyas Iyer are the other Indian internationals who have been selected in Mumbai's 16-man squad for the match. All three of them have been away from the Indian Test side for varying periods of time.

Gaikwad will lead Rest of India with Bengal opener Abhimanyu Easwaran appointed his deputy. Ishan Kishan too finds a place in the Rest of India side.

Mumbai squad: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Prithvi Shaw, Ayush Mhatre, Musheer Khan, Sarfaraz Khan*, Shreyas Iyer, Siddhesh Lad, Suryansh Shedge, Hardik Tamore (wk), Sidhaant Addhatrao (wk), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Himanshu Singh, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Avasthi, Mohammad Juned Khan, Royston Dias

Rest of India squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Abhimanyu Easwaran (vc), Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (wk)*, Ishan Kishan (wk), Manav Suthar, Saransh Jain, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar, Yash Dayal*, Ricky Bhui, Shashwat Rawat, Khaleel Ahmed, Rahul Chahar

Notes*Dhruv Jurel and Yash Dayal have been selected in the Rest of India squad and their participation is subject to them not being involved in the second Test match against Bangladesh in Kanpur. The 2nd Test will begin from 27th September.

Sarfaraz Khan who has been retained in the Team India squad for the 2nd Test, will be released to represent the Mumbai team subject to him not being involved in the second Test match against Bangladesh in Kanpur.

