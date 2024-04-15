Cricket

IPL 2024, RCB Vs SRH Toss Update: Royal Challengers Opt To Field First, Ferguson Comes In For Maxwell

Royal Challengers Bengaluru host Sunrisers Hyderabad in the group-stage fixture of the Indian Premier League 2024 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru

Advertisement

AP%20Photo%2FAijaz%20Rahi
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Reece Topley, right, celebrates with captain Faf du Plessis the dismissal of Lucknow Super Giants' Quinton de Kock during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants in Bengaluru. AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi
info_icon

Sunrisers Hyderabad are set to face Royal Challengers Bengaluru at their home venue in M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Monday. The Faf du Plessis-led RCB stands at the bottom of the points table and desperately need to win the match.

Toss Update:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and decided to chase the target by inviting the Sunrisers to bat first.

Playing XIs:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Saurav Chauhan, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Reece Topley, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan

Advertisement

There is a lot of green grass on the pitch but it's patchy. The spinners are expected to get some assistance from the pitch as the surface is dry and there are some minute cracks as well. The square boundaries are 57 metres and 64 metres respectively whereas the straight boundary is at 69 metres.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli bump fists during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Jaipur. - AP Photo/Pankaj Nangia
IPL 2024: 'Some Of Our High-Profile Players Haven't Performed', Says RCB Director Mo Bobat

BY PTI

Pat Cummin's SRH defeated Punjab Kings by two runs in their last IPL game whereas RCB went down against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium when they couldn't defend the 197-run target and lost the match in 15.3 overs.

Advertisement

The Kiwi speedster Lockie Ferguson is making his RCB debut as Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj have been benched. SRH is going with the same team.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sikkim Assembly Election 2024: Date, Voting On April 19, Counting On June 2 | Full Schedule
  2. Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2024: Voting On April 19, Counting On June 2 | Full Schedule
  3. Odisha Assembly Elections 2024 Dates Announced: Find Schedule, Voting, Time Result Day | Full Details
  4. Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 Dates Announced: Schedule, Voting, Results | Full Details Here
  5. RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  6. ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff’s Film Crosses Rs 40 Crore Mark
  7. Salman Khan To Reportedly Continue Work After The Firing Incident; Asks Team Not To Cancel His Plans
  8. Iran-Israel Conflict: How The World Reacted To Looming Escalation In The Region