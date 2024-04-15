Sunrisers Hyderabad are set to face Royal Challengers Bengaluru at their home venue in M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Monday. The Faf du Plessis-led RCB stands at the bottom of the points table and desperately need to win the match.
Toss Update:
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and decided to chase the target by inviting the Sunrisers to bat first.
Playing XIs:
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Saurav Chauhan, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Reece Topley, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan
Advertisement
There is a lot of green grass on the pitch but it's patchy. The spinners are expected to get some assistance from the pitch as the surface is dry and there are some minute cracks as well. The square boundaries are 57 metres and 64 metres respectively whereas the straight boundary is at 69 metres.
Pat Cummin's SRH defeated Punjab Kings by two runs in their last IPL game whereas RCB went down against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium when they couldn't defend the 197-run target and lost the match in 15.3 overs.
Advertisement
The Kiwi speedster Lockie Ferguson is making his RCB debut as Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj have been benched. SRH is going with the same team.