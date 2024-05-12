Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are hosting Delhi Capitals (DC) in a do-or-die clash in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at their home venue, M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. (Match Blog | Scorecard)
Toss Update:
The stand-in captain of Delhi Capitals Axar Patel won the toss and elected to field first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Playing XIs:
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal
Delhi Capitals: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel(w), Shai Hope, Kumar Kushagra, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), Kuldeep Yadav, Rasikh Dar Salam, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed
The weather is a bit cloudy and rain is expected around the toss time. The players are out and practising. The pitch no. 8 is going to be used today. The pitch has a bit of live grass in the middle with the ends being dry. The boundaries are short and a high-scoring game is on the cards. Win the toss, bowl first could be the choice of the captains because of the weather.
The Faf du Plessis-led RCB are playing the same team which they played in the last game whereas DC have included Kumar Kushagra in place of Rishabh Pant and Rasikh Dar Salam is also in the final XI.